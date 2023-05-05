Leeds Rhinos to honour Doddie Weir with tribute kit for Magic Weekend clash with Castleford Tigers

Leeds Rhinos will pay tribute to the late Doddie Weir by wearing a limited-edition kit designed in his image when they face Castleford Tigers at next month’s Magic Weekend.

Former Scotland rugby union international Weir died in November after a lengthy battle with motor neurone disease (MND), but before his death had become a mentor for Rhinos great Rob Burrow, who has also been diagnosed with MND.

The Rhinos have decided to honour the former British and Irish Lions ace on June 3 when they play against Castleford at St James’ Park in Newcastle, the city where Weir won the Premiership title, with a shirt that will carry quotes from both Burrow and Weir in addition to a Tartan design on the side panels.

John Bentley, who played for Leeds and was also a team-mate of Weir at Newcastle, said: “I love it and Doddie would have too. It’s a real tribute with the famous tartan.

“I think it is a fantastic gesture by the club, especially with the link to Rob too obviously.

"I am really proud to have played at Leeds and I love the link with the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation especially as the game will be played in Newcastle where we share so many wonderful memories.”

Paul Thompson, director of fundraising at My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, added: “This is a fantastic gesture by the Rhinos.

"The community across both codes of rugby have come together so strongly over the past six years in support of Doddie, Rob Burrow and others.”