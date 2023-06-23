All Sections
Leeds Rhinos to honour legendary full-back Bev Risman at Headingley following death at 85

Leeds Rhinos Hall of Fame member Bev Risman has died at the age of 85.
By James O'Brien
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 16:22 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 16:24 BST

A minute’s silence will be held before tonight’s Super League fixture between Leeds and Huddersfield Giants at Headingley, with the players wearing black armbands as a mark of respect.

Son of rugby league legend Gus Risman, Bev scored 1,282 points during his five seasons with Leeds, leaving him sixth in the all-time list.

The full-back kicked four goals in the club's 1968 Watersplash Challenge Cup final win over Wakefield Trinity and repeated the feat in the Championship victory against Castleford the following year.

Risman, who captained Great Britain in the 1968 Rugby League World Cup after switching codes to join Leigh in 1961, was awarded an OBE for his services to the sport in 2012 and became a member of Leeds' Hall of Fame six years later.

In 2016, Leeds and Leigh began competing for the Bev Risman Trophy.

The Salford native represented England and the British Lions in rugby union.

Following his retirement due to a knee injury in 1970, Risman was heavily involved with rugby league in London and the south, initially as a development officer, then as manager at Fulham and a director of London Broncos.

Danny McGuire is presented the Bev Risman trophy by Bev Risman. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)Danny McGuire is presented the Bev Risman trophy by Bev Risman. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
Danny McGuire is presented the Bev Risman trophy by Bev Risman. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

He was a pioneer for Student Rugby League and became President of the RFL in 2010.

RFL chief executive Tony Sutton said: “On behalf of the RFL and the sport, we send condolences to Bev Risman’s family and friends – and we pay tribute to a man who made such a contribution to both codes of rugby as a player, and to rugby league in such a range of roles after his retirement.”

