The Rhinos are without Mikolaj Oledzki and Sam Lisone for Saturday's visit of the Dragons, while fellow forwards James Donaldson and Morgan Gannon are also sidelined.

Tom Holroyd is poised to make his first appearance of the season but he is one of just three specialist props, alongside Justin Sangare and rookie Tom Nicholson-Watton.

Asked whether Leeds would have to make adjustments tactically, Smith replied: "I don't envisage that many teams go into a match with Catalans thinking they're just going to play one-out and grind them away.

"They're certainly very, very good at that. They're an excellent defensive team and have been for a long period of time.

"We'll be looking to move the ball and play some good rugby."

Some fans and pundits felt Leeds came into the season a middle light but Smith insists he is happy and comfortable with his options.

"I am, very much so," he added.

Rohan Smith is low on numbers in the middle unit. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Obviously if you take out three or four middle players through injury or suspension at any club, they would probably say they are one short.

"When we are back all together, fully fit, we will be able to make a better assessment of that rather than speculating."

Catalans have enjoyed a strong start to the season, following up a gritty win over Warrington Wolves with a comfortable victory at London Broncos.

Smith is hoping for a repeat of last March when the Rhinos got the better of Steve McNamara's side in a Headingley thriller.

Leeds beat Catalans in a thriller at Headingley last March. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"They've been super impressive the first two games,” said Smith, whose side lost at Hull KR last week after starting with a win over Salford Red Devils.

"Steve Mac has done a tremendous job there over a long period of time of being at the top of the table and very consistent. No matter who has come or gone from the club, they've maintained their standards and their DNA is very prominent.

"We've had some great clashes with Catalans over the last couple of years. Last year it was a similar time of the year and a cracking game, one of the better games of the season.