Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants - Super League to benefit from lighter Easter, say coaches

Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson expects every Super League club to benefit from a lighter Easter schedule.

The controversial double-header was scrapped for good at the end of last season following years of complaints about the strain the hectic period put on players.

"This is the right thing for the players," said Watson.

"It wasn't the Easter weekend or the week after that players started feeling it, it was just after that when you got a glut of injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone always talked about the welfare of the players but didn't seem to act upon it. They've acted upon it now.

"We've still got to fit the St Helens game in at some point. Hopefully that doesn't become two games in one week.

"You see better performances and a more consistent level by players being able to recover and prepare for the next game."

The Giants face a Headingley date with Leeds Rhinos in a repeat of 2022, only this time they do not have to worry about playing St Helens on the same weekend before backing up again a few days later.

Ian Watson is happy with the Easter schedule this year. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rohan Smith, who took over at Leeds last May, has yet to experience the Easter period as a head coach but is fully behind the change.

"I'm always in admiration of what the players go through," said the Rhinos boss.

"It's a tough game and was ridiculous to be playing every three or four days. Player longevity is a key part of what we're doing here, as well as trying to win every week. Having both at the front of our minds is important."

The West Yorkshire clubs bring the curtain down on Rivals Round on Sunday evening in the latest instalment of a fixture that often provides entertainment and drama.

Rohan Smith is ready for his first taste of Easter as a head coach. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although it is not considered one of rugby league's biggest rivalries, Watson believes it packs a punch in its own right.

"I've always known Huddersfield and Leeds to be really good games where both sides fight tooth and nail to the death," said the former Salford Red Devils coach.

"There was the famous one around the League Leaders' Shield (in 2015) with the last-minute try. There's no better place than Headingley, a great stadium and a big crowd that are nice and loud. It's an exciting place to come and play. It's a game we're looking forward to.

"Looking from the outside in, the rivalry has always been pretty special. Leeds are a top team and have been a top club for many years."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The clubs met three times last year and could not be separated, sharing one win apiece after drawing the Easter fixture.

Smith has positive memories of last August's 18-14 victory that went a long way to the Rhinos joining Huddersfield in the play-offs – but he knows a repeat result will not come easy.

"At the back end of last season, we had a tight tussle and a massive win for our season," said Smith.

"We expect a tough, hard game and are looking forward to a good occasion on Easter Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Huddersfield are a very tough team to beat. They know who they are and are probably a bit further down the path than we are in terms of team identity.