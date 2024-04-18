The Giants had made light work of the teams at the foot of Super League – posting 50 points at Castleford Tigers and scoring 106 in two meetings with Hull FC – but were struggling against the competition's top sides.

There was a sense Huddersfield needed a statement win and they got it in unlikely fashion in Perpignan, putting Super League's early pacesetters to the sword in a stunning 34-6 Challenge Cup victory.

The Giants return to league duty with a spring in their step and renewed belief that they can mix it with the best teams in the competition.

Ahead of Friday's away date with Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield assistant coach Luke Robinson said: "When it comes to the business end of the season, those are the teams that are going to be there or thereabouts in the play-offs. If you want to achieve anything, those are the teams you need to knock off.

"We don't feel that there are many easy games in Super League regardless of where anyone is in the league so we'll be grateful for every win – but it is a little bit nicer knowing you've gone to the top of the league away in France with all the logistical problems that can sometimes bring and done a real professional job.

"It was one of the best performances of the year so far. It's always nice to knock off teams at the top end of the table."

Huddersfield are coming to the end of a curious start that features seven away games in nine rounds.

Huddersfield have found form in recent weeks. (Photo: Alex Broadway/SWpix.com)

The Giants sit sixth in the embryonic table after winning four of their opening seven fixtures.

Robinson recognises the value of coming out of the away games against Leeds and St Helens in credit before tackling four successive home matches.

"We knew we had a little bit of a challenge at the beginning of the year but rather than be doom and gloom, we looked at it with a glass half full," he said.

"We thought if we could get some wins under our belt in the early rounds, it puts us in a really good position knowing we're going to have a fair few home games in the spring and summer months.

Catalans were left stunned by Huddersfield last week. (Photo: Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com)

"We feel we've put ourselves in a half-decent position. Hopefully we knock off some results in the next couple of games to put ourselves in a good spot for when the home games come around."

The Giants are above Leeds only on points difference but the West Yorkshire rivals are in contrasting form ahead of the Headingley clash.

Whereas Huddersfield are protecting a four-game winning run, the Rhinos have lost their last three home matches to dampen their early optimism.

The Giants are braced for a response from Rohan Smith's side under the lights at Headingley.

Huddersfield and Leeds have been involved in some tense battles in recent times. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"I think they're really talented," said Robinson.

"If you look at their roster, they've got really good players with outside backs and forwards that can turn a game on its head in an instant.

"They've shown that in games this year. They've had some really good results and really good performances but then in others they've probably been a little bit below par.

"We're expecting the best Leeds side, especially going to Headingley. It's always a difficult place to go with their fans behind them on the ref's back praying for penalties to be given in their favour."

Although they won the last meeting between the teams in August, Huddersfield have not tasted success at Headingley since 2018.

The Giants have come close on several occasions, losing by a point twice either side of a draw in 2022.

Leeds suffered a heavy defeat to Warrington last time out. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"In recent history, they've been really good games to watch which is good for the neutral," said Robinson.

"I'm hoping it's not and it's a landslide victory for us by 50 or 60 but history suggests it's going to be a tough game. It's one we're ready for."

Leeds have had two weeks to stew over their disappointing 34-8 defeat at the hands of Warrington Wolves, a result that increased the pressure on Smith.

The Australian appreciates the importance of bouncing back in front of a crowd that has been left frustrated by recent performances.

"I think every home game is significant but certainly on the back of some disappointing results," said Smith.

"The last game clearly wasn't our strongest performance of the year but we were in the battle for a good period. It could have gone either way but it can get away from you a bit when you're chasing points.

"We certainly need to play better for longer. We need to do that from the start by getting going well.