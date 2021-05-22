Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC - Black and Whites prop Chris Satae expecting response after Dragons loss

Seeking perfection: Hull forward Chris Satae. Picture Tony Johnson

The Tongan prop is looking forward to facing Leeds Rhinos tomorrow night as they look to bounce back from Monday’s 27-10 home defeat to Catalans Dragons.

That was only Hull’s second loss this year and by far their biggest.

Venturing to Emerald Headingley will not be an easy task either against opponents who are looking to kick-start their own campaign.

“Over here, we strive for perfection,” said Satae.

“But the reality is nothing is ever perfect – win or lose there’s always room improvement.

“We’re sometimes down on a Monday after a loss, but then we can’t wait to bounce back.

“And confidence is still high. We didn’t play as well as we could have done and Catalans are a very good team. They punished us.

Once change: Coach Brett Hodgson recalls Ben McNamara for Miteli Vulikijapani in the Hull squad to face Leeds. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“It’s very important we respond.

“I’ve not really seen much of Leeds. I know they are a good side and they have a few players back as well. It will be a good game.”

Satae’s excellent form has been one of the reasons behind Hull’s impressive start.

They are just 80 minutes from Wembley after his two-try man-of-the-match performance in the quarter-final win over previously unbeaten Wigan Warriors.

With front-row colleagues Scott Taylor and Josh Bowden still missing injured, the ex-New Zealand Warriors forward will be leading from the front again at Headingley.

It is almost two years since he left the NRL club to move to East Yorkshire and Satae says he does not want to head back.

“Definitely not,” he replied.

“I don’t want to go back to the NRL; I always said I was coming here for the long run and when I’m done here I’m going home.

“Super League is very entertaining and it’s very different to back home.

“But I’m really enjoying my time here; it’s a different ball game.”

Hull have made just one change to their 21-man squad with Ben McNamara coming in to replace Miteli Vulikijapani.

Fijian winger Vulikijapani has yet to feature but should gain some game-time after joining Bradford Bulls on loan this week.