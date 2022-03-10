Evans made his debut for Hull as a substitute in their 33-26 defeat at Castleford Tigers five days ago and retains his place in their squad for tonight’s game at Leeds Rhinos.

The Sydney-born front-row forward moved to England in pre-season after being released by New Zealand Warriors, but missed the first three games of the Super League season because of a suspension imposed by the NRL’s judiciary, along with a training injury.

He admitted to being “a bit sore” after his long lay-off, but insisted he is “ready to jump back in this week” as he aims to get his new career up and running.

Hull FC's new signing Kane Evans. Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com

“It has been a rollercoaster already and the season has barely started,” said Evans of the frustration of having to wait for his first Super League appearance.

“Personally, it was tough for me, but getting out there and into it started it for me and I want to keep the ball rolling and get better as I go.”

Recalling the frustration of the past few months, the 30-year-old powerhouse said: “I had a few niggles and injuries in pre-season and I was just waiting for my suspension to finish.

“Now I have put all that behind me, I have just got to play and get into it.

Hull FC's Kane Evans in trainng. Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com

“I have overcome the injury I got in training and I’ve been practising my tackling so I don’t get suspended, so now I have just got to continue building my game.”

Ironically, the injury, a torn pectoral muscle, would have kept Evans out of action until this week, even without the ban, he said.

He confirmed: “I did it in January, I am glad it is over with and I am just looking forward now.”

Last week wasn’t the ideal start for Evans as Hull became the first side to lose to a Castleford team coached by their former chief Lee Radford.

The hosts scored inside 10 seconds and were always in front, despite a spirited rally from Hull, but Evans regards this evening’s trip to Headingley as the perfect opportunity to right some wrongs.

Though it is a short turnaround, he said: “We are over that game and on to the next one.

“It is good it’s four days later, we can jump straight into this game and put that one behind us.”

Outlining his first impressions of Super League, Evans said he is already aware it won’t be an easy transition. He added: “The boys are a bit more physical here, the speed was a bit slower than NRL, but the boys are a bit bigger.

“They love contact, so it is my kind of game. The crowds here are crazy, in the NRL you can go to some stadiums that can hold 80,000 and there’s probably 6,000 in there.

“There’s no real atmosphere, but here it is difficult to hear the person on the field next to you.

“It can definitely get you up, but I’d hate to play a bad game with a big crowd there.”

Last week’s loss was Hull’s second of the year, leaving them with a 50 per cent record going into round five.

That adds more importance to tonight, but despite their mixed start, Evans feels Hull are capable of achieving something special this year.

He insisted: “I want to win a comp’, that’s at the top of my list.

“In the short term, personally, I just want to get my game better and improve each week.

“I haven’t been able to tackle in training so I am still building up my game and still continuing to learn and progress.”

At 30, Evans could have stayed in the NRL, but needed a new challenge.

“I was still signed with the Warriors for this year,” he pointed out. “I wanted to get out and try something new.

“To be here is a new challenge for me and I would not have come here otherwise. This is what I wanted to do; it has been tough, especially moving over here, but I am looking forward to getting out of it what I want.”

Hull’s start could have been better and the injury was a setback, but Evans stressed he has no regrets over the move.

“Hull is a working-class city and everyone here is really passionate,” he said of his new surroundings.

“The players are awesome, they love a laugh, but they train hard. I think we have just got to get our footy better on the pitch, but everyone has been so nice to me around the area, I have had no dramas, no complaints.”