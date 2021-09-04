Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC: Kruise Leeming hoping to bring bit of Magic to Rhinos

Admittedly, the eight-time Super League champions famously have not fared well at the annual event.

Indeed, they lost for six successive years until finally getting a win against London Broncos at Anfield in 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, given the fragility of their top-six hopes after Monday’s defeat at Wakefield Trinity, Rhinos desperately require another success against Hull FC when Magic returns to Newcastle’s St James’ Park today.

In terms of the all-important win percentage, just 5.22 per cent separates fifth-placed Leeds (52.38) and Hull KR (47.06) in eighth with just three regular rounds remaining.

Hull and Castleford Tigers are the clubs in between: matters are understandably tense for all involved.

With that in mind, Leeds will be pleased to have Kruise Leeming in their ranks, not just because of his excellent form this term but also his Magic pedigree.

The skilful hooker, who has been operating at scrum-half due to Rhinos’ ongoing injury problems in the halves, has never lost at rugby league’s big jamboree.

Leeds Rhinos' Kruise Leeming. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Granted, his impressive record all comes in the colours of former club Huddersfield Giants but it is something he will look to continue in his first Magic appearance with Leeds.

Leeming played in Giants’ 22-22 draw with Catalans at Newcastle in 2015 and returned to pick up his maiden win two years later against the same opponents.

Next came a 25-12 victory over Wakefield Trinity and then, in Liverpool in 2019, an emphatic 55-2 triumph over tonight’s opponents Hull.

It is no wonder the England hopeful, who turns 26 on Tuesday, is such a fan of the Magic concept.

Leeds Rhinos' Rhyse Martin has signed a new deal at Headingley.

“It is such a good occasion and Newcastle is such a good place to play,” said Leeming.

“The atmosphere’s always fantastic. It almost feels like a final; you are out of your comfort zone and anything can happen on the day.

“I prefer playing in the bigger games, when the atmosphere’s there, because there’s not much needs saying in the changing rooms; I don’t think the coach needs any big speeches to get you up for those games, because the occasion speaks for itself.

“It’s one you look for on the calendar and you want to go and out on your best show. Form goes out of the window.

“I’ve not played in one (Magic) for Leeds yet, but hopefully we can continue that (personal) run.

“We need to get a win; it’s a really important game for us to try and get in the top-six.”

Leeds had won their last three games before slipping up at Wakefield but Hull have lost six of their previous seven outings which has left Brett Hodgson’s side potentially in the mire.

That said, Leeming is wary of what any side boasting the likes of his former Huddersfield team-mate Jake Connor can do.

“We beat them not so long ago, but it was a tough game,” said Leeming, referring to a 22-12 success at MKM Stadium near the start of Hull’s worrying slump.

“We only just scraped through that game and I am expecting nothing less from them. We will prepare right and make sure everything we do’s right, but I’m sure it’ll be a tough one.”

Leeds bought Leeming from Giants ahead of last season and, after initially being sidelined by a serious injury, he quickly made his mark, helping them win the 2020 Challenge Cup final.

With his pace and dynamism, his displays have gone to another level this time around, a fact acknowledged by England coach Shaun Wane who called him into his training squad in April.

Leeming ironically played for the Combined Nations All Stars in their win against England in June but he has shown his versatility of late by switching to scrum-half due to the absence of Luke Gale.

With Callum McLelland injured at Wakefield and Liam Sutcliffe out for the season, it is likely Leeming will continue there alongside Robert Lui tonight.

But he said: “It’s good because when I play half-back it’s helping me play nine.

“I know what a half-back wants from me when I go to nine and vice versa. I know how hard it is playing nine so I know what I want from my half-back in terms of talk to make my job easier.

“It’s helping me play both positions. I’ll play wherever the team needs me to play to get a win and I’m enjoying it.

“It’s easy to slot in at half-back at a team like Leeds when you have such good players around you.”

One of those is Rhyse Martin, the goal-kicking second-row and Papua New Guinea captain who the club confirmed yesterday has signed a new deal to stay at Emerald Headingley for 2022.

He joined midway through the 2019 season from Canterbury Bulldogs and has made 45 appearances for Rhinos.

Martin said: “I am pleased to have got my future agreed.

“It took a bit longer than we all wanted but I am very happy to have got it sorted now and I’m looking forward to finishing this year without that on my mind and finishing the season strongly.”

Tonga centre Konrad Hurrell, who has been linked with a move to St Helens, and Fijian prop King Vuniyayawa will leave Rhinos at the end of the season after turning down new deals.

Leeds coach Richard Agar said: “It is disappointing to see Konrad and King leave the club but that is the nature of a salary cap sport.