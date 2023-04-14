Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith has warned his players that they cannot afford an energy dip against a desperate Hull FC outfit.

The Black and Whites are smarting from a 40-0 derby rout at the hands of Hull KR, a sixth straight defeat in all for Tony Smith's men.

By contrast, Leeds are on a high after demonstrating their powers of recovery to see off Huddersfield Giants.

As the Rhinos continue to search for consistency after winning half of their games so far, Rohan Smith has put them on high alert.

"Hull have had a difficult time of it in recent times but I feel they're putting a lot of energy into games," he said.

"While ever teams are playing with a lot of energy and they're trying really hard, things can turn.

"It's our job to make things difficult for them and at least match them for energy and not open any doors or windows for them to have a look in."

Leeds have already been stung once by Hull at Headingley this season, in round two when Scott Taylor's late try settled a close contest.

Tony Smith, left, and Rohan Smith, right, are preparing to meet at Headingley again. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We let ourselves down in a few areas," added Smith ahead of the latest meeting with his uncle.

"Defensively we lacked a bit of connection on a few occasions and as all of Tony's teams have over the years, when they see an opportunity there's a green light to throw a pass.

"They did that to create a few more opportunities than we would have liked and were able to execute. That was the biggest thing we can learn from that game."

The Black and Whites have not won since beating the Rhinos, leaving the club second bottom heading into round nine.

Hull have not won since the last meeting between the sides. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Tony Smith is viewing the return to Headingley as an opportunity to get the Hull fans back onside.

"We've got to restore the pride back in our badge and our jersey," said Smith. "The only people that can do that are the ones in this team and the coaching team.

"We take that responsibility. We don't shy away from it and we understand that we're disappointing a whole lot of people out there but also ourselves as well.

"We've got to take some of that burden off by performing well and start to restore the faith in ourselves but for our fans to restore their faith in us.