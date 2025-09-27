IN SOME ways, it has already been a successful season for Leeds Rhinos.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rhinos are back in the play-offs after a three-year hiatus, fresh from securing a top-four finish and a home post-season tie for the first time since 2017.

Under Brad Arthur, Leeds are unrecognisable from the team that stumbled to consecutive eighth-place finishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet there is a balance to strike between being happy with what has gone before and chasing more, especially for a club the size of the Rhinos.

"It is a big improvement," acknowledged Arthur ahead of tonight's eliminator against St Helens.

"We wanted to be better than we were last year and certainly are. I think we have put some good foundations in for what sort of team we want to be.

"We're nowhere near the finished product and are certainly right in this competition – but I'd like to think we'll be better again next year."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To highlight the progress in Arthur's 14 months in charge, the Rhinos ended the regular season with the same win percentage they recorded in 2017, the year they last lifted the Super League trophy at Old Trafford.

Leeds are preparing for their first Headingley play-off tie since 2017. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Leeds won two out of every three games and finished with the second-best defensive record in the competition – a far cry from the passive tactics employed by Rohan Smith.

Yet despite those strides, one obstacle remains: St Helens.

The Rhinos have lost three times to Saints this year, taking their record to 20 defeats in 22 meetings.

Still, Arthur points to their Magic Weekend victory over Paul Wellens' side – along with wins against every other play-off rival – as proof that Leeds are more than capable of competing with the best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brad Arthur has led Leeds' resurgence this season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"If we were coming into the contest and hadn’t won a game at all, it might be a different story," he said, addressing the record against St Helens.

"But every team in the six has beaten each other at some stage and shown they can be competitive against each other.

"There'll be a fair bit of luck that'll go into it as well. You've got to try and make sure you make the luck on the back of opportunities you get."

Arthur speaks from experience having overseen five play-off campaigns during his time in charge of Parramatta Eels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds have lost three times to St Helens this year. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

In 2022, the Australian took the Eels all the way to the NRL Grand Final before falling short against Penrith Panthers.

"The things that got you to the finals will be the things that get you winning – the simplicity of the game and getting the simple things right," he added.

"It's going to be pretty tight so you need to be strong defensively and to find the big efforts under pressure. When you get an opportunity, you need to ice it.

"Doing the simple things really well will give you a good opportunity."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That philosophy drove Leeds to a fourth-place finish, including five wins over the top three: Hull KR and Leigh Leopards twice each and Wigan Warriors once.

But translating that form into the intensity of knockout rugby is a different challenge altogether.

The Rhinos are aiming to keep an enjoyable season alive. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

With the stakes higher and margins finer, the Rhinos will lean on the Headingley faithful to give them the edge.

"We've fared really well against all the teams in and around the six but in saying that, we've had to be at our best," said Arthur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think every team would be thinking the same – if they are at their best, they are a chance of winning. A bounce of the ball or a big moment, you've got to try and own as many of them as you can.

"We've earned the right to get a home final and need to make the most of it. We've got to try and use that to our advantage.

"Especially if you're defending your tryline or you've got the ball, they can give you that energy when you need it. All teams thrive off a bit of energy."

Whatever happens tonight, Leeds will not play another home game this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rhinos have restored faith in 2025 and must now summon one final push – ideally, three times over.

"We've got to be at our best for 80 minutes in this one game and then hope we make it one more after that and then another," said Arthur.

"We haven’t talked about do or die, I think everyone knows that, but we’ve done 27 weeks of tough slog to get here and just have to do one more week.