Brad Arthur has put his faith in Alfie Edgell after veteran winger Ryan Hall was forced to accept defeat in his battle to be fit for Saturday's Magic Weekend clash with St Helens.

Hall limped off with an ankle issue in the early stages of last week's loss to Hull KR, sparking fears that he could be set for a lengthy lay-off.

The 37-year-old has avoided serious injury but this weekend's game comes too soon, with Hall likely to return against Hull FC on May 16.

Hall's absence hands a first start of the season to Edgell, who has found himself behind fellow youngster Riley Lumb in the pecking order due to an untimely pre-season injury.

On Hall's race to be fit for the trip to Newcastle, Arthur said: "He's tried really hard and that's a credit to him.

"I keep talking about how professional he is and he's worked around the clock to get himself on the field – but he's a couple of days short. We've got next week off and he'll be right for the following game.

"Alfie did a good job for us last year and it's been unfortunate for him that he hasn't had any opportunities this year. He trained really well in the pre-season and then had that broken jaw, which was a shame.

"When you get an injury, you get excited about the opportunity it presents to someone else."

Alfie Edgell has had to be patient this season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Leeds have been pitted against their bogey team at St James' Park, with St Helens winning 18 of the past 19 meetings between the rivals.

The Rhinos suffered their most recent defeat to Saints in a hard-fought Challenge Cup tie in March and have since been edged out by Warrington Wolves and Hull KR to continue a theme of their season.

"We've pushed a lot of those top teams to the limits and just haven't gone on with the job," added Arthur, who is set to continue with Jack Sinfield in the halves, meaning another week on the sidelines for the experienced Matt Frawley.

"That's the next progression we're chasing – instead of just being competitive in those games, we want to come out the other side (as winners).

The Rhinos were pipped at the post by Hull KR last week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Hopefully we learn from last week. We put ourselves in a real strong, commanding position and maybe just got a little bit shy at the back end of the game and didn't continue to go after it. I'd much rather the guys continue to go after it when they get themselves into a good position.