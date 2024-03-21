The 42-year-old was in attendance at Wembley in 1996 when his father Brian led Bradford Bulls out against Saints, while his uncle Tony has got his hands on the trophy three times.

Smith Jnr is still waiting for his first taste of success in the competition after losing to Wigan Warriors last year in his maiden cup outing in charge of Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I remember going to games when dad coached at Hull in the late ‘80s," he said.

"I've always been a follower of the Challenge Cup and understand the prestige, history and rollercoaster of playing sudden death.

"I went to Wembley when dad was at the Bulls in ‘96. That was a phenomenal experience and a high-scoring, exciting game. They didn't get the result but it was the whole experience of being at Wembley and the journey to get there.

"You love being there in the big occasions. Whether you win or lose, it's a special time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The draw did Smith no favours as Leeds look for their first Challenge Cup win since lifting the trophy in 2020.

Rohan Smith knows what it takes to make it all the way to Wembley. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Rhinos have fallen at the first hurdle in three consecutive competitions and will need to do it tough again this year after being pitted against St Helens.

Although Leeds could not make home advantage count in last week's Super League meeting between the sides, Smith was encouraged by the performance.

"They played very well – and they needed to to beat us – but I think we can take some belief out of how we played and attacked the game," said Smith, who welcomes back Paul Momirovski and Sam Lisone this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got a new spine that have played four games together and are playing a team that have got a lot of on-field experience and club experience together.

Leeds came up short against Saints last week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We're growing, evolving and learning. We've shown good signs of playing some footy in a short period of time.

"I thought it was a high-standard game last week and we can take some confidence out of that – but it will be a different game."

Leeds came flying out of the blocks last Friday but were restricted to eight points before Saints turned the tide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith is hoping to catch the visitors off guard in the Headingley rematch.

"We're looking to start again and adjust to any tweaks and maybe a few of our own," he added.

"I think it's always good to have some differences and something up your sleeve that's a bit different to last time.

"Mostly, your identity as a team is not going to shift in a week. It's about adjusting to things on the run because there may be different personnel.