Mark Applegarth admits Wakefield Trinity are desperate to get their season moving in the right direction after an inauspicious start.

Applegarth's men find themselves bottom of the embryonic Super League table following three straight defeats, including back-to-back nillings.

To compound matters, Max Jowitt and Kelepi Tanginoa will be out for the foreseeable future and Lewis Murphy is facing up to his campaign being over.

Trinity are making strides off the field as their new-look Belle Vue stadium continues to take shape but face a future without chief executive Michael Carter after he declared his intention to stand down by the end of this year.

Applegarth is optimistic his team are heading in the right direction on the back of a spirited effort against Huddersfield Giants.

“It’s fair to say we needed to improve our defence last week and we did that, but at the same time we know we have to be better with ball in hand," said the Wakefield head coach, who revealed on the eve of the trip to Leeds Rhinos that the club are set to make an imminent signing.

“We look a bit too tense so we’ve been focused on getting that composure about us, loosening up and taking our chances when we see them.

“It has been a really good week’s training and the lads know we can’t be saying we’ve put a really good effort in and just come up short. They are as desperate as anyone to get things going.”

Mark Applegarth is still waiting for his first win as Wakefield Trinity head coach. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Corey Hall and Tom Lineham are among Applegarth's options for the West Yorkshire derby at Headingley, while Reece Lyne is available following his "medical issue".

Applegarth expects the experienced centre to give Trinity a lift after sitting out the nillings against Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield.

“He wouldn’t be playing if we didn’t have full clearance," he said.

“It is a really big boost for us. I know he has been itching to get back so we are over the moon to have him.”

Reece Lyne will return for Trinity on Friday after a two-game layoff. (Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Leeds' dramatic win at St Helens last week leaves Wakefield as one of only two clubs – Castleford Tigers the other – without a win at the start of the 2023 season.

Rohan Smith's side will be on their guard after losing heavily to their neighbours in the annual Boxing Day friendly.

“I thought they were very well organised as a team, in attack and defence," he said.

“They were very connected with their defence, hard to break down.

Leeds Rhinos celebrate Blake Austin's winning drop goal. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"They had a rough day against Wigan – (Jai) Field and (Bevan) French and co were very sharp that day – but in the other two games against top-quality opposition in Catalans and Huddersfield they’ve been hard to break down.

“We are expecting a really strong performance. Anyone who hasn’t won in the first few weeks will be desperate."

Smith is hoping Leeds can go from strength to strength after putting painful defeats to Warrington Wolves and Hull FC behind them.

"We are desperate to get started at home after a disappointing round two performance," added Smith, who can call on Harry Newman and James Bentley for the first time this season.

“Some guys have started the year pretty well but collectively we maybe haven’t been consistent.

“Some people probably felt some relief last Friday but I actually felt belief.

"I didn’t feel relieved we had won; I felt like we showed some of what we’ve got.