Trinity are anxiously looking over their shoulder after suffering a damaging defeat at the hands of bottom side Toulouse Olympique last weekend.

That result extended Wakefield's losing run to six games, leaving Poching's team just two points above the relegation spot ahead of tomorrow's date with Leeds Rhinos at Headingley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the absence of a magic wand, Poching has been pushing the players in training in a bid to restore belief.

Willie Poching's side have not won since early April. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"It's about hard work and confidence," he said.

"You've got to keep working and working at it. With work comes the confidence that it works under stress in games because that's when it matters the most.

"We can simulate situations in training as much as we can but the real test is in the games when it counts.

"We're trying to give ourselves as much confidence as possible and we've done that the last week and a half or so with the exception of what happened on Sunday.

Wakefield endured a tough afternoon in the south of France last weekend. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"We go there this week understanding they're a dangerous team looking for confidence as well and a win under their new coach.

"We know all about what to expect from the opposition but a lot of it for us is how we handle ourselves."

The Rhinos are only one point better off than Wakefield in the table after falling flat in their first game under Rohan Smith at Salford Red Devils.

Smith will get his first taste of Headingley as Leeds head coach tomorrow night, a place Poching knows well after winning the Super League title during a five-year spell with the Rhinos.

"They've had another week under him," said Poching.

"Whilst they didn't play to what they would have expected against Salford, who were very good, they get a chance to get some more training under their new coach and he gets to implement a few more of his philosophies and give people an opportunity to play for him.

"They've got a lot of reasons to turn this around and play well, none more so than playing at their home ground.

"I've got full knowledge of what it's like playing at that stadium and wearing that jersey.

"Even as a visitor, it's a wonderful place to play. We're excited to go there against a quality team."

Winger Tom Lineham could make his long-awaited return from injury, while captain Jacob Miller is available again after suspension.

Poching expects Miller to give Wakefield a lift on his return to the side.

"It's a really big boost," he said.

"He's our director and the voice in the dressing room and meetings. He has the presence of a leader. He's given us some direction in training which we're going to need on the weekend.