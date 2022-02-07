Leeds Rhinos v Warrington: Helen Skelton to be a presenter on Channel 4’s coverage of Super League

Rhinos’ home clash with Warrington Wolves on Saturday will be the competition’s first game broadcast live on free to air television.

Skelton will be the reporter for Channel 4’s coverage, which is fronted by rugby league – and Warrington – fan Adam Hills.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danika Priim, who retired at the end of last season and is now on the coaching staff of Rhinos’ women’s side, is a pundit at Saturday’s game, along with former Great Britain star Leon Pryce and Catalans Dragons ace Sam Tomkins.

Helen Skelton is to be a presenter on Channel 4’s coverage of Super League. Picture: Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Mark Wilson has been confirmed as commentator.

The line-up was announced at Channel 4’s headquarters in Leeds today.

Hills, who plays for Warrington’s physical disability team, said: “I love rugby league.

“I’ve been a fan since I was three days old, when my dad brought a South Sydney Rabbitohs toy rabbit to the hospital for me.

Presenter Adam Hills will front Channel 4's coverage of Betfred Super League. Picture: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

“Presenting rugby league for Channel 4 will be a childhood dream come true.

“I intend to play the role of an excited fan, asking loads of questions to the experts alongside me.

“Hopefully I can relay the passion, the excitement and the inclusive nature of the game to the viewers.”

Channel 4 will broadcast 10 games over each of the next two seasons.

The channel’s head of sport Pete Andrews said: “Adam is the perfect presenter for our Super League coverage.

“He’s passionate and knowledgeable about the sport, he plays rugby league and he’s already hugely popular with Channel 4 audiences.

“As soon as we secured the deal to show Super League, he was at the top of our wish list and I’m thrilled he’ll be fronting our coverage.”

Super League chairman Ken Day added: “Saturday will be a landmark day for Super League and Adam Hills will be the perfect host.

“Ever since the Channel 4 and Betfred Super League partnership was announced fans have been mentioning Adam’s name so it’s excellent news for the sport.

“The fact he will be backed up by Helen Skelton, Danika Priim, Leon Pryce and our current Man of Steel, Sam Tomkins shows the calibre of the line-up fans can expect from Channel 4’s coverage.”