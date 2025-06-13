Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The opponents that day are no more but Watkins is still going strong in his second spell with his boyhood club.

Now 34, Watkins is preparing to make his 400th appearance in Saturday's home date with Warrington Wolves, a remarkable feat for a player who has reinvented himself in the twilight of his career.

Once a fleet-footed outside back capable of outfoxing the best defenders, Watkins has transformed into a middle who runs hard and tackles harder.

The six-time Super League champion has played only half a dozen games under Brad Arthur but it has not taken long for the Rhinos head coach to recognise Watkins' enduring influence.

"On the back of Ryan Hall a couple of weeks ago, I haven't been a big part of their careers but I feel privileged that I can be the coach on these special occasions," said Arthur, who confirmed Leeds were on the verge of agreeing a deal with Watkins for 2026.

"I'm just in awe of these guys and how they've managed to get themselves through that amount of games. It's a credit to those guys and the work they've done. They're a great example for the rest of the squad, especially our young guys, that if you do the right things throughout your career, you can play for as long as you like, really.

"And they're on top of their games. It's not like they're getting towards the end of it; they're actually on top of their game and playing their best football."

Kallum Watkins has been a Headingley favourite across two spells at Leeds. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Watkins played in Leeds' last Grand Final triumph in 2017, a victory that signalled the end of the golden generation.

The Rhinos have struggled ever since – the odd exception aside – but finally look like serious contenders again, thanks in no small part to Arthur's impact.

Having rediscovered their identity, Leeds appear primed to kick on in the second half of 2025.

"There's bits in our game that we need to continue to tweak and work on," said Arthur, whose side sit third at the halfway mark.

The Rhinos are a team transformed under Brad Arthur. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We haven't really been chasing how many wins but more around our performances and actually knowing what sort of team we want to be and look like. I feel at the moment we do.

"Now it's how do we add bits and pieces to our game so we get that gradual improvement without losing our identity.

"I'm really confident that the boys understand what sort of team we want to look like and behave like."

It is no coincidence that an improving run of results often goes hand in hand with a cleaner bill of health.

Jarrod O'Connor is set to retain his place at hooker. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Arthur heads into the clash with Warrington armed with his strongest squad of the season, one missing only Maika Sivo.

Hooker Andy Ackers is available for the first time since mid-March – but there is no guarantee he will feature.

"I've had a couple of tough conversations but everyone in the group understands that it's a team effort each week," said Arthur.

"To try and be there at the back end of the year, we need everyone in the squad contributing, which might be helping the team prepare during the week.

"It's great because I don't have to make threats or use my words; all the boys are looking around and seeing the depth we have in the squad.

"It's great to have Andy Ackers back in the mix. He's got really good experience.

Warrington lost at Wembley last week. (Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

"He's been out for a while and that's given opportunity to Jarrod (O'Connor) and he's been one of our better players. Like I said, there's been some tough conversations this week. I need to have a reason to make a change and I don't at the moment."

Leeds face a team still smarting from a heartbreaking Wembley loss to Hull KR, seemingly presenting an ideal opportunity to cement their place in the top four.

However, Arthur believes the nature of the Challenge Cup final defeat could be the making of Warrington.

"I think it can only be a positive for them," he said.

"Sam (Burgess) is a good coach and will have them ready to go. They would have moved on from that pretty quick but taken plenty of positives out of it.

"I thought they were very good and unlucky. They've had a lot of injuries and battled on through it.

"They'll be setting their sights now on the back half of the season. I know they didn't get the result but they'll have to be confident on the back of their last performance.