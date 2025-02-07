Leeds Rhinos v Wests Warriors: Brad Arthur eyes Wembley as he brushes off concerns
The Rhinos faced a journey into the unknown after being drawn away to the London-based community club in round three but they will have home comforts following a venue switch.
Arthur has named his strongest available squad for his first Challenge Cup experience, with Lachie Miller, Maika Sivo, James Bentley and Jarrod O'Connor the only notable absentees.
"I'm excited for it," said the Australian. "It's different for me, a different competition.
"I don't want to make it sound easier than it actually is but you play four decent games and you could be playing at Wembley.
"It's a knockout competition with no second chances and I've really embraced that with the players.
"We've picked smart in terms of not putting anyone at risk but we've picked as strong a side as possible."
Player welfare concerns have been expressed ahead of a match that pits top-level professionals against Southern Conference League part-timers.
However, Arthur is relaxed about the potential for injury on both sides.
"We get injuries at any level," he said. "Alfie Edgell broke his jaw at training.
"I've watched them close up and they train a couple of nights a week, they'll be fine. As long as both teams are respectful towards each other, I think it'll be fine.
"The good thing was the smart decision to play it at Headingley on a good pitch. That makes a big difference."