Leeds currently do not have a head coach for next year and have made just one signing in veteran winger Ryan Hall, a situation that is far from ideal for a club that are no closer to challenging for honours on the evidence of another lost season.

The Super League table suggests the Rhinos' play-off hopes are still alive but their form and a daunting run-in – which continues with a home game against defending champions Wigan Warriors on Saturday – say otherwise.

With Leeds on course to miss out on the play-offs in back-to-back seasons for the second time since the last of their eight Grand Final wins in 2017, there is a pressing need for clarity over the coaching situation.

Interim boss Brad Arthur was coy on the prospect of an extended stay during his weekly press conference on Friday but hinted that the club are nearing a decision.

"I don't think it'll be too far away," said Arthur, who was given 10 games to save Leeds' season.

"The club have got to do what's best for the club and I want to leave the club in a better place than when I came.

"I would say that would have to be sooner than later because they need to know what they're doing moving forward.

Brad Arthur's future remains up in the air. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"Both parties have been honest and up front. The decision one way or the other won't be too far away."

There have been green shoots of progress under Arthur even if his record shows two defeats and a solitary victory.

Whether it is next year or down the track, the Australian is open to seeing the process through from start to finish.

"I really enjoy this part of coaching, not projects but opportunities to make players and teams better," said the former Parramatta Eels boss, who is preparing to welcome members of his family to England. "That's what I was tasked to do in my NRL job.

The Rhinos suffered a costly defeat at Salford last time out. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"This is a good challenge. It's taken me out of my comfort zone and I've really enjoyed it.

"Whatever time I have here, I want to make sure that people say when I leave that it was the right choice for me to come here and I helped the club move forward.

"I've got unfinished business in the NRL and still want to coach in the NRL but in 10 years' time, I'd love to be able to come back and coach in Super League.

"I want to do the right thing by the club so they want me to come back."

Mikolaj Oledzki is out for the foreseeable future. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

On the prospect of staying on for the 2025 season, Arthur added: "We need a few things to work out.

"I want to coach in the NRL but it's highly unlikely that there will be a position available next year, maybe the year after.

"I've got a job to do here at the moment and want to make sure I'm committed to that.

"I feel a big part of it will be if the players continue to buy in, work hard and play like they want me to be here. I only want to stay if I feel like I can make a difference."

Leeds' hopes of finishing the season on a high under Arthur have been hit by the loss of Ash Handley, Mikolaj Oledzki and Cameron Smith.

Handley has been ruled out of the Wigan clash with a hand injury and Oledzki is nursing broken ribs, while Smith serves a one-game suspension.

Matt Frawley will captain the side this week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

In the absence of Oledzki and fellow frontline prop Tom Holroyd, Leeds' lack of depth in the front row has been exposed.

"Moving forward we need to strengthen that area in our roster," said Arthur, who has been forced to turn to rookie forwards Ben Littlewood and Tom Nicholson-Watton.

"I don't think size or go-forward is a problem for this team; we just need to be stronger in the front row to make sure we've got genuine starting front-rowers."

Matt Frawley will captain Leeds against Wigan in Smith's absence, just four games after being dropped from the team.

There is a view outside the club that the Rhinos lack leaders, one that is shared by Arthur.

"Our leadership is something we're slowly looking at now and working through," he said.

"With my approach to how I want to coach and how we're running meetings and day-to-day business, I want to encourage players to own more of it and step out. There might be a few leaders there that we haven't exposed.

"It's about trying to make them feel comfortable because once they're under pressure and under fatigue, they're the guys that have got to own it.

"It's getting better, the talk is becoming better. I've just got to keep encouraging that and giving them avenues. Often blokes don't know when to talk because they don't know what to say or they don't feel comfortable to."

In last week's damaging defeat at top-six rivals Salford Red Devils, the shirt appeared to weigh heavy on the Leeds players.

Arthur is hoping to get the Rhinos into a position where they embrace that pressure.

"There is a lot of expectation," he said. "It's such a great club and there should be.

"We should be doing better than where we are right now. The good thing about it is that everyone in the club – players, staff, administration and the owners – is committed to making sure that it gets to that. That's the pleasing thing. How long that takes and what we need to do is another part of it.

