In the modern age, it does not take long for optimism to fade on the terraces.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans carry the scars of the past and those wounds can quickly reopen if there is no discernible change in the early stages of a new season.

For all their effort and endeavour in the opening month, Leeds Rhinos exited the Challenge Cup before the quarter-final stage for the fifth straight year and have yet to find a solution to their chronic inconsistency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some supporters have been left fearing another season spent on the periphery but Brad Arthur's message is to keep the faith.

"If that's how they're feeling, they've just got to keep watching their team's effort and physicality," he said ahead of Saturday's clash with defending Super League champions Wigan Warriors. "That's there and their game will get better as we go.

"We're only into round five. There's plenty of want and desire. It's a long season and we just need them to stick with us."

Leeds showed promise in the wins over Salford Red Devils and Castleford Tigers but have developed a worrying habit of clocking off in games, paying the ultimate price last week when they were dumped out of the cup by St Helens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While he is heartened by their application, Arthur admits the Rhinos have been their own worst enemies so far.

Leeds have shown flashes of the potential this season. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"We're disappointed and frustrated because they're putting in so much effort," he said.

"There are just some moments in the game that we're getting wrong and have to be better. When you play the really good teams, which Saints are, they make you pay for it.

"The effort and physicality, all those things they're in total control of have been really good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a concentration thing because it's not fatigue. The boys are aware of it but we've got to stop talking about it and do something about it.

Brad Arthur has been left frustrated with aspects of Leeds' performances. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"We're playing really good for long periods but then we lack concentration for a period. It's a small window but it's a window where all the points have been conceded."

Leeds' cause has not been helped by injuries to key players.

Arthur is set to field his sixth spine combination of the year against Wigan, with Matt Frawley available again and Jarrod O'Connor poised to replace the injured Andy Ackers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Australian was coy on what Frawley's return meant for Jake Connor but did appear to confirm that Lachie Miller would continue at full-back.

The Rhinos were knocked out of the cup by St Helens last week. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"We've got a few different combinations," said Arthur.

"It’s good to have all those guys available because it puts pressure on each of them to do their job really well and take ownership of the team’s control and communication, areas where we've been lacking a bit.

"You could see the difference Lachie made last week. He's just a threat and takes pressure off other guys when they've got the ball."

Ryan Hall has made a career out of easing the burden for his team-mates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 37-year-old remains one of the hardest-working wingers in Super League and is the competition's record tryscorer to boot.

Eighteen years on from his debut for the Rhinos, Hall makes his 500th career appearance this weekend.

Ryan Hall reaches a significant milestone this weekend. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I'm in awe of him," said Arthur.

"I didn't know a lot about him and wasn't quite sure when they said he was here for this season, a bloke of his age at 37. I wondered what his attitude and mentality would be around training.

"But he's been an ultimate professional and trained like a 27-year-old. He's been really diligent and didn't miss anything throughout the pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He told me fitness wasn't one of the strengths of his training but I think he undersold himself a little bit because his attitude and effort have been outstanding.

"It shows why he's been able to play 500 games. I know how much this team value and appreciate him. I just hope they can show that with how they want to play for him."

Hall has made no secret of his desire to extend his career beyond 2025 and complete 20 seasons at the top level.

Arthur, whose own contract expires at the end of the year, has backed the veteran to play on.

"He's a professional and looks after his body well," said Arthur. "There's a reason why he's still playing at 37.