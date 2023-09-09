Rohan Smith says Leeds Rhinos are embracing the challenge of defeating high-flying Wigan Warriors to keep their season alive.

The Rhinos' top-six hopes are hanging by a thread heading into Saturday's Headingley clash despite an impressive win at Hull FC last time out.

Whereas Leeds have struggled for consistency all year, Wigan are in a three-way battle for the League Leaders' Shield thanks to a six-match winning run.

The depleted Rhinos have it all to do to stay in the play-off battle but Smith is backing his side to trade blows with the formidable Warriors.

"Wigan are a fantastic team," he said. "They're well coached and have threats across the board.

"They're very, very close to full strength so it's going to be a really tough challenge for us.

"It's one we're excited about taking on with our young crew. They've banded together well.

"Last weekend's performance was a step forward and the young guys took some confidence out of that. A bunch of senior guys stepped up there as well.

"It's exciting. We're just aiming to do our best to keep our season alive going into next week."

The Rhinos remain without concussion victims Aidan Sezer and James Bentley, as well as Richie Myler, Justin Sangare and Luis Roberts.

Nene Macdonald's future remains in doubt after he failed to return from paternity leave in Australia as planned, while Kruise Leeming, Blake Austin and Zane Tetevano all departed during the season.

Smith has drafted 18-year-old back Riley Lumb into his 21-man squad, which also features fellow teenage rookie Alfie Edgell.

The Leeds boss has stressed that youngsters will not be blooded for the sake of it in the remaining three rounds.

"Appearances in the first team should be earned so they won't just be given out," said Smith.

"We've got everything to play for every week regardless of the ladder. It's important we play our best every week.

"We'll be sure to put the best team out we think is ready to play that weekend.

"We are down on troops. People have moved on mid-season that we haven't replaced and we've also got a few season-ending injuries. Bentley and Sezer probably won't play the rest of the regular season. For them to be alive, we'd have to get to the play-offs.