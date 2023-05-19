LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith is ready to throw everything into the Challenge Cup as he looks to write his own chapter in the competition.

The 42-year-old was in attendance at Wembley in 1996 when his father Brian led Bradford Bulls out against St Helens, while his uncle Tony has got his hands on the trophy three times.

“I know what it means to the people over here," said Rohan Smith ahead of Saturday's last-16 clash with Wigan Warriors at Headingley.

“It certainly made an impression on me as a young kid. Going to Wembley in 1996 when Bradford were there was a phenomenal experience I still hold close to my heart.

“To be competing to get there is a privilege and something I always look forward to being able to do.

"Those experiences are something I have always aspired to be part of.”

Leeds lifted the trophy for a 14th time in 2020 but have fallen at the first hurdle twice since.

Smith is targeting success at the first attempt with the Rhinos.

Rohan Smith gets his first taste of the Challenge Cup as Leeds boss this weekend. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"It's a massive priority," said Smith, who led the club to the Super League Grand Final last year.

“At the start of the year everyone wants to be competing in the big games at Old Trafford and Wembley so we're very hungry to get out there and do our best.

"Playing against one of the premier teams to get started is a great challenge.”

Leeds struck a psychological blow last week when they hammered Wigan with 12 men but Smith is not reading anything into the Super League meeting.

The Rhinos stunned Wigan at the DW Stadium last week. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

“It is not going to have any bearing, other than we got a good look at each other,” he said.