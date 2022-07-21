Wigan finished fourth last year but that does not tell the tale of a dismal season by their lofty standards.

The Warriors scored the fewest points in the competition on average, with even relegated Leigh Centurions outscoring them despite winning only two games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan duly limped out of the play-offs following an 8-0 defeat by Leeds at the DW Stadium, the scene of a similar result four weeks earlier.

But those nights are a distant memory for a revitalised Warriors outfit under the stewardship of the impressive Matt Peet.

Wigan already have the Challenge Cup in their trophy cabinet and are riding high in second place in Super League.

Not only that, they have scored the most points by a distance - 91 more than nearest challengers St Helens.

It is little wonder, then, that Rohan Smith, who replaced Richard Agar as Leeds head coach earlier this year, is on his guard ahead of the latest meeting between the clubs at Headingley tonight.

“They’re a high-flying team performing well,” he said.

“They’ve got a great blend of experience and some young players, and some real finesse and strike, and tough and hardworking players.

“They know who they are as a team and they’re consistent. We’re going to have to be very good to challenge them.”

Wigan were too good for the Rhinos in February on a night when Jai Field truly announced himself to Super League with a scintillating hat-trick.

The full-back quickly established himself as the leading contender for the Man of Steel award, while fellow Australian Bevan French scored a record-breaking seven tries in last week’s 60-0 demolition of Hull FC.

Field and French are widely regarded as Wigan’s chief threats - but Smith has stressed there is much more to the Warriors than the two speedsters.

“They can beat teams by outworking them and just being real gritty with a good kick and chase,” said Smith.

“They can score long-range tries and threaten you from nothing with French and Field particularly.

“They’re a strong team across the board. The sign of a good team is they can win in different ways.”

Whereas Peet has been able to call on Field in all but one game and French is an ever-present since missing the start of the season on compassionate grounds, Smith has been hamstrung by availability issues ever since he took over in early May.

The Rhinos remain without first-choice half-backs Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer as well as frontline props Matt Prior and Zane Tetevano, while captain Kruise Leeming has been ruled out for up to 12 weeks with a foot injury.

While the loss of Leeming is a blow for Leeds at an important stage of the season, Smith is comfortable with his options at hooker.

“Jarrod O’Connor has done us a really good job there,” said Smith. “I feel like he could be a utility 13/9 going forward.

“Brad Dwyer has played in some good form in recent times. He’s a veteran guy who can cover for Kruise there.

“Corey (Johnson) is an aspiring young hooker and I look forward to him getting more opportunities.”

It is not all doom and gloom for the Rhinos with Zak Hardaker and Harry Newman among the players back available to Smith this week.

The Leeds boss is anticipating a big performance from Newman in particular on his return from a three-match suspension.

“Harry’s been chomping at the bit,” said Smith.

“He came back a few weeks ago and looked very good. He’s trained really well and has had his eyes on the prize, which is Thursday night at Headingley.”

The date with Wigan ends a six-game road trip for the Rhinos since beating Wakefield Trinity on home soil on May 20, Smith’s only Headingley experience to date.

The homecoming has put a spring in Leeds’ step as they aim to bounce back from last week’s defeat by Toulouse Olympique.

“It definitely feels like a long time,” said Smith. “We’ve played eight games since I’ve been here and only one has been at home.