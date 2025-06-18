Leeds Rhinos veteran Kallum Watkins ready to grasp 'amazing' opportunity after extending stay

Leeds Rhinos forward Kallum Watkins has been rewarded with a contract extension for 2026 following an impressive return to Headingley.
By James O'Brien
Published 18th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST

The 34-year-old, who made his Super League debut for the Rhinos in 2008, is showing no signs of slowing down in the twilight of his career.

Watkins rejoined Leeds in April and celebrated his 400th game in last week's win over Warrington Wolves.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I'm very grateful for the opportunity to come in this year and now get an opportunity to do next year as well, which is amazing," said Watkins, who began the season with Salford Red Devils.

"Things have gone pretty smoothly. The boys and the staff have made me feel comfortable. I know a lot of people around the club, from the staff to everyone who works at the stadium, and things have been really good. The club have treated myself and my family really well, too.

"I wanted to come back here and do well. That was important to me. I've had to change my game a little bit from last time I was here but I've always had that strong ethic of working hard regardless of position.

"When the opportunity came to come back, I took it with both hands. I've got plenty of memories that can be shared over the years. I've always loved my time here, through the ups and downs."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Watkins – a six-time Super League champion with his boyhood club – is set for a role at Headingley beyond his playing career.

Kallum Watkins has enjoyed a happy Headingley homecoming. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)placeholder image
Kallum Watkins has enjoyed a happy Headingley homecoming. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"When I first spoke to (sporting director) Ian Blease about the Rhinos, we spoke about the chance to play longer than this year and hopefully an opportunity when I'm finishing playing to start the next phase of my career," added Watkins. "It's great to have that opportunity at such an amazing club, especially with how it's run.

"We've got the younger lads coming through and I want to be part of that and help them progress.

"I'll continue playing for now and hopefully get the club where it wants to be, where it needs to be."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds sit third in Super League after making it five wins in a row against Warrington.

Kallum Watkins goes over for a try against Huddersfield. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)placeholder image
Kallum Watkins goes over for a try against Huddersfield. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Brad Arthur has hailed Watkins' contribution during his short time at Headingley.

"Kallum has been a pleasure to coach since he arrived at the club this season," said the Rhinos boss.

"He's a talented footballer who you can put anywhere and he gets his job done. His attitude is first-rate – whatever I ask him to do, he will do it to help the team win.

"He is a great example for our younger players but is also an integral part of our team going forward."

Related topics:HeadingleyLeeds RhinosSuper LeagueWarrington WolvesLeedsSalford Red Devils
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice