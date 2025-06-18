Leeds Rhinos veteran Kallum Watkins ready to grasp 'amazing' opportunity after extending stay

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 34-year-old, who made his Super League debut for the Rhinos in 2008, is showing no signs of slowing down in the twilight of his career.

Watkins rejoined Leeds in April and celebrated his 400th game in last week's win over Warrington Wolves.

"I'm very grateful for the opportunity to come in this year and now get an opportunity to do next year as well, which is amazing," said Watkins, who began the season with Salford Red Devils.

"Things have gone pretty smoothly. The boys and the staff have made me feel comfortable. I know a lot of people around the club, from the staff to everyone who works at the stadium, and things have been really good. The club have treated myself and my family really well, too.

"I wanted to come back here and do well. That was important to me. I've had to change my game a little bit from last time I was here but I've always had that strong ethic of working hard regardless of position.

"When the opportunity came to come back, I took it with both hands. I've got plenty of memories that can be shared over the years. I've always loved my time here, through the ups and downs."

Watkins – a six-time Super League champion with his boyhood club – is set for a role at Headingley beyond his playing career.

Kallum Watkins has enjoyed a happy Headingley homecoming. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"When I first spoke to (sporting director) Ian Blease about the Rhinos, we spoke about the chance to play longer than this year and hopefully an opportunity when I'm finishing playing to start the next phase of my career," added Watkins. "It's great to have that opportunity at such an amazing club, especially with how it's run.

"We've got the younger lads coming through and I want to be part of that and help them progress.

"I'll continue playing for now and hopefully get the club where it wants to be, where it needs to be."

Leeds sit third in Super League after making it five wins in a row against Warrington.

Kallum Watkins goes over for a try against Huddersfield. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Brad Arthur has hailed Watkins' contribution during his short time at Headingley.

"Kallum has been a pleasure to coach since he arrived at the club this season," said the Rhinos boss.

"He's a talented footballer who you can put anywhere and he gets his job done. His attitude is first-rate – whatever I ask him to do, he will do it to help the team win.