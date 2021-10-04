Leeds Rhinos: What do they have to do to get back to the Grand Final?

No club has won the Grand Final more than the Headingley side who have lifted the trophy eight times and twice been runners-up.

Along with Castleford Tigers, whom they beat in the 2017 final, they are the region’s last team to play in the end-of-season showdown.

Clearly, much has changed at Rhinos since then, but they are making progress under Richard Agar having won the Challenge Cup last year and finished fifth this term.

In Huddersfield Giants’ Aidan Sezer and Warrington Wolves’ Blake Austin, they have recruited two high-profile Australian half-backs who will give the coach numerous options alongside England No7 Luke Gale.

Grand Final-winning St Helens second-row James Bentley is also on his way to Headingley to further bolster their pack and you sense Rhinos certainly now have the building blocks for an improved 2022.

At the moment, they are clearly some way off the likes of Saints and Catalans, but it will not take much to make the requisite improvements.

With young English talent like Mikolaj Oledzki, Harry Newman and Morgan Gannon in their ranks, it would be no surprise to see them break into the top four.

Leeds Rhinos' assistant Sean Long, left, and head coach Richard Agar look on as their side lose against St Helens in last week's semi-final loss. (Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)