Leeds Rhinos winger David Fusitu'a set for extended lay-off as Rohan Smith reveals fresh injury

Leeds Rhinos winger David Fusitu’a will be out for up to 12 weeks after undergoing surgery on his ankle injury.

The luckless 28-year-old was forced off against Hull KR at the end of March following an injury-free start to the season.

Rhinos boss Rohan Smith was hopeful of getting Fusitu’a back within two months but is now facing up to being without the New Zealander until late June after learning that the issue is worse than first feared.

"Fus had surgery last week and that will be a 10 to 12-week injury instead of six to eight weeks which we thought was the initial diagnosis," said Smith.

Injuries restricted Fusitu'a to 14 appearances in his debut season at Headingley in 2022 after featuring just 12 times during his final two years with New Zealand Warriors.

Smith has been encouraged by Fusitu'a's response to his latest setback and says he still has an important role to play in Leeds' campaign.

"He's disappointed but he also understands that's what can happen in the game," added Smith.

"He's going to use the period to reboot, rebuild and come back for the back end of the season with some energy and enthusiasm.

David Fusitu'a scores a try against Hull FC. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"As the competition gets more tired, it might be a great attribute to us."

The Rhinos are close to full strength for Friday's home game against Hull FC, with only Fusitu'a, Derrell Olpherts and Morgan Gannon missing from the top-20 squad numbers, as well as the recently departed Kruise Leeming.

Smith has revealed that Olpherts is nursing an injury but Gannon will return for the reserves in a curtain-raiser at Headingley.

The young back-rower, who missed the end of last season due to concussion, has been given time to work on his tackle technique and build up strength in the gym since suffering his latest head knock against Hull in February.

Derrell Olpherts struggled in his last outing against Hull KR. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"Derrell got a calf injury very early in the game against Hull KR," said Smith.

"He's been injured so that's why he hasn't made the last two squads.