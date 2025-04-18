Leeds Rhinos winger Riley Lumb rewarded for bright start with new contract

Rising star Riley Lumb has become the latest player to commit to Leeds Rhinos in a timely boost ahead of the Good Friday clash with Huddersfield Giants.

The young winger was already contracted for the next two years but Leeds have moved quickly to tie him down until the end of 2029 following an impressive start to the season.

Lumb was handed an unexpected opportunity after new signing Maika Sivo suffered a season-ending injury and has grasped it, scoring six tries in nine games.

The 20-year-old follows James McDonnell and Mikolaj Oledzki in extending his stay at Headingley since the start of the year.

Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease said: "As a club, we are very pleased to have secured Riley's long-term future.

"Building a competitive squad requires a good mixture of players coming through the youth pathway programme with experienced players. Riley is now an example of this, coming through our youth transition into Super League.

"The club will continue to evolve on this front, with excellent work being done by our coaches in our youth systems, plus it is important for me to demonstrate that we will reward our young players when they put the hard work in to achieve wearing the Rhinos shirt in the first team."

Lumb, who started out in Leeds' scholarship programme, is set to maintain his ever-present record when Huddersfield visit this evening.

Riley Lumb has impressed for the Rhinos this year. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The former Lock Lane junior is determined to cap a breakthrough season with team success.

"I'm really enjoying my rugby at the minute," said Lumb.

"I'm playing week in, week out and am really happy to be staying here.