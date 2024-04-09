Leeds Rhinos Women fuelled by 2023 pain as new Super League season comes into view

The Rhinos came up short against St Helens at Wembley before losing to York Valkyrie in the Super League Grand Final.

Leeds have made a positive start to this year after bolstering Forsell's squad with the signings of Shona Hoyle, Grace Field and Liv Whitehead, winning all three Challenge Cup group games to book a quarter-final date with Warrington Wolves this weekend.

The 2022 champions will begin their Super League campaign at home to Huddersfield Giants next Friday fuelled by the pain of last season.

"You even look at the girls we've brought in," said Forsell. "Grace and Liv were part of the York team that won it last year but didn't feature in the Grand Final.

"Shona obviously lost out in the semi-final against us with St Helens to get to the Grand Final. Everyone has experienced those painful losses that do make you hungrier and fuel the fire.

"Nobody remembers second place. You can say you did well to get to both finals but you've got to get there and do the job.

"I said a couple of years ago that the (Challenge Cup final) loss at Elland Road would mean that we'd be able to go on and win the Grand Final – and we did that.

Lois Forsell is excited about the new Super League season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Those were first finals last year for the likes of Ruby Enright, Caitlin Casey and Bella Sykes. We've got some very young players and it's exciting that they've got those firsts out of the way which should benefit us this year."

As well as Hoyle, Field and Whitehead, Leeds recruited Bradford Bulls starlet Beth Macmillan and Ella Donnelly from the Army during the off-season.

"It's been great to bring in Shona, Grace and Liv – and the girls that maybe aren't as well known," added Forsell.

"We showed last year when some girls that people weren't as aware of featured quite a lot and did a real good job for us. Bethan Dainton, Kaiya Glynn and Jenna Greening all became regular starters.

Leeds were defeated by York in last year's Grand Final. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"I'm really excited about the girls we've brought in."

Super League has undergone a makeover with an eight-team competition replacing two groups of six.

Featherstone Rovers and Barrow Raiders are the newcomers after joining Leeds, York, St Helens, Huddersfield, Warrington and Wigan Warriors in the top tier.

Forsell, who won the inaugural Grand Final with Bradford as a player in 2017, continues to be encouraged by the growth of the women's game.

"It'll be interesting to see how everyone goes," she said.

"Wigan will definitely be much stronger. We've made a few signings, Saints have made a few signings and some off-field changes that will support their girls to achieve their potential a little bit more.

"It is really exciting. The competition has grown year on year. From 2017 to now, the progress has been unbelievable.