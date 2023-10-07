Leeds Rhinos Women head coach Lois Forsell hoping to save best for last and end 'special' year on high

Lois Forsell believes Leeds Rhinos Women have momentum behind them after overcoming adversity to book their place in a fifth successive Super League Grand Final.

The Rhinos have reached both major finals in 2023 despite losing a host of star players, including Fran Goldthorp, Georgia Roche and Courtney Winfield-Hill.

Leeds came up short against St Helens in the Challenge Cup final in August but will retain their Super League crown if they beat York Valkyrie in Sunday's decider.

"This year has been special given the change and adversity we've been through," said Forsell.

"A lot has happened in a short space of time so for us to deal with all that together and be in a Grand Final speaks volumes about the hard work we put in and the grit to stay together as a team.

"Being at a club like Leeds Rhinos, we don't want to have a transitional year. We've got a massive belief in the girls we have, whether they're experienced, young or totally new to the game but actually an older woman."

York head into the Grand Final on home soil as favourites after claiming the League Leaders' Shield with an unbeaten record.

The Valkyrie finished the regular season six points better off than Leeds, beating the Rhinos at Headingley in round one before sharing the spoils in the reverse fixture.

Forsell knows it will take Leeds' best performance of the season to see off York but expects the LNER Community Stadium to bring out the best in her side.

"Absolutely," she said on saving their best for last.

"York have come out of a semi-final and will be wanting to raise the bar – and we're the same.

"As a collective, we'll have to be really, really good on the day. We've got to stick together, stick to the process and keep a cool head because finals are funny and bring out all sorts of different emotions.

"It's a different stadium to be in for the Grand Final. Because it's not as big, it will feel fuller, louder and like a big occasion. Yes they've played at Wembley but a stadium like this that's full is different again.

"It will definitely take a massive performance from us to win it but it's something we've been building up for and have the momentum to go on and do it."

York saw off the challenge of Wigan Warriors in the first semi-final before the Rhinos claimed a dramatic golden-point win at Saints to set up a Grand Final rematch.

Leeds edged a close contest 12-4 last year to claim a second Super League title but have lost Goldthorp and Winfield-Hill from that team.

Nevertheless, Forsell believes the Rhinos have the knowhow to get the job done and ease the pain of their Wembley heartache.

"It's definitely a different team but we've got enough experience in there to know what it takes to win a Grand Final," she said.

"From missing out at Wembley, there's enough hunger among all the girls, whether they've played in a Grand Final or not.

"We won the Nines and they won the League Leaders' Shield but neither team would be content with that at the end of the year. We've both got to go on and win the Grand Final."

York 21-player squad: Akpa, Andrade, Bell, Clayton, Gale, Hetherington, Hyde, Kershaw, Marshall, Owen, Peach, Renouf, Rihari, Roberts, Sanderson, Sharp, Stanley, Staveley, Taylor, Wood, Whitehead.