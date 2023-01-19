Leeds Rhinos Women make huge statement with signing of England and St Helens star Amy Hardcastle

Leeds Rhinos Women have pulled off a major coup with the signing of England and St Helens star Amy Hardcastle.

The 33-year-old is one of the most recognisable figures in the women's game after winning the treble twice and playing in three successive World Cups.

Hardcastle began her career with Bradford Bulls and was part of the team that won the League Leaders' Shield, Challenge Cup and Super League Grand Final in 2017.

The Halifax-born centre repeated the feat with Saints in 2021 and got her hands on the Challenge Cup once again last season.

“It’s exciting to be joining the Rhinos and I am looking forward to the new challenge," said Hardcastle, who played alongside Leeds head coach Lois Forsell at Bradford.

"After the World Cup, I started looking at my options and thinking about what I wanted to do and considered did I want to stay in the game, did I want to progress and I had to think about what would benefit myself and my family.

"Being closer to home was a factor for me and I still want to play at the best level that I possibly can, with a quality side as well. Leeds were at the top of the options and I approached Lois and I asked her what her thoughts were and it went from there.

“It’s a great club and what they are doing for the women’s team is exciting and seeing where the club is going.

Amy Hardcastle, left, has been reunited with Lois Forsell, right. (Photo: Leeds Rhinos)

"I have spoken to a lot of the girls when I have been in England training and they all have positive things to say about Leeds, so I am so grateful that I have been given this opportunity to play for another club and make some more memories and learn as well as making it easier for my family."

The signing of Hardcastle is a statement of intent from the Rhinos as they aim to defend the Super League trophy they wrestled from Saints' grasp last season.

Hardcastle joins Bethan Dainton at Headingley after the Wales international completed her move to Leeds earlier this week.

Forsell said: “Amy is a quality player with plenty of experience playing at the highest level.

Amy Hardcastle celebrates a try at last year's World Cup. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"She is the only player to have won the treble twice, which is a remarkable achievement, and we know she has ambitions to win more.