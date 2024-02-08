Leeds Rhinos youngster Morgan Gannon ruled out of Super League opener after latest concussion blow

The 20-year-old was forced off in the closing stages of last Sunday's friendly against Hull KR following a heavy collision.

In his post-match press conference, Smith was unsure about the extent of the injury after Gannon was left with shoulder soreness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, it has since come to light that the young back-rower sustained another concussion that rules him out of the Super League opener.

Gannon has suffered a series of head injuries over the past 18 months and failed a HIA on Boxing Day.

"He was fine after the game and hasn't had any symptoms since," said Smith.

"He had a sore shoulder and then he got the head knock. Because of the way he got up, he automatically failed his HIA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He won't be available next week. Given that he's had previous concussions, he has to see a consultant before he can return to play.

Morgan Gannon has suffered with injury problems in recent times. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"The Boxing Day one and this one, he's had no symptoms. It's been a very momentary situation and a really short-term thing."

After a lengthy recovery from the thunderous collision with Sam Kasiano that cut short his 2022 campaign, Gannon sustained another concussion against Hull FC in round two last February.

The forward spent 10 weeks on the sidelines, during which time he worked on preventive measures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith has played down the significance of Gannon's latest issues.

James McDonnell, centre, will miss round one. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"Obviously we don't want it to happen to any player but he's brave and is certainly not thinking about it," said Smith. "He was aggressive in the action that brought about that incident.

"We'll keep investigating ways to reduce the risk but it's a combat sport. We'll be heavily guided by the consultant and the experts."

The Rhinos were left with bumps and bruises after the final trial game against Hull KR but Smith is hopeful those players will be fit to face Salford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back-rower James McDonnell, who was a regular in his first season at Headingley, will sit out the game with a hamstring injury.

Tom Nicholson-Watton powers clear against Hull KR. (Photo: Steve Riding)

David Fusitu'a, Paul Momirovski, Tom Holroyd, James Bentley, Sam Lisone and Mickael Goudemand could all come back into contention for the clash with the Red Devils.

"James McDonnell will definitely be out," said Smith. "He had an innocuous twist so has got a minor hamstring issue.

"We'll see how the others are tomorrow and early next week."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds' squad depth could be tested early in the campaign but Smith has belief in his fringe players after seeing Tom Nicholson-Watton and Leon Ruan push their way up the pecking order during pre-season.

"I feel like I know what our best 17 is but we may not have them available," added Smith.

"I'm excited by the squad we have. It's going to be important that we have the squad to compete through the year and not just the top 17.

"We know who's at the front of the line but we also see some of those young players as Super League players this year.