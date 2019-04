Have your say

Leeds Rhinos forward Trent Merrin has returned home to Australia on compassionate leave following a family bereavement.

Merrin joined Rhinos from Penrith Panthers in the off-season as a marquee player and is ever-present so far.



Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington confirmed he is expected back in Leeds at the end of this week.