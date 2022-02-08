Leeds Rhinos missing star signing Blake Austin for Warrington Wolves opener

Leeds Rhinos have decided not to appeal against the one-match ban which will keep stand-off Blake Austin out of Saturday’s Betfred Super League clash with his previous club Warrington Wolves.

Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 4:30 pm

Austin received a one-match penalty notice after being charged by the RFL’s match review panel with grade B dangerous contact in Tom Briscoe’s testimonial game against Hull on January 30.

The Australian was sin-binned for a late tackle on Hull captain Luke Gale.

Rhinos had until 11am Tuesday to challenge the charge, but the RFL confirmed no appeal has been lodged.

Leeds Rhinos' Blake Austin will miss a rematch against his former club.( Picture: Tony Johnson)

Austin joined Leeds in the off-season from Warrington and his debut would have created huge interest in the first Super League game to be televised live on Channel 4.

The RFL have launched a crackdown on late tackles after the ball has been passed and Rhinos’ James Donaldson received a two-game ban for a similar offence after being yellow carded against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day. The match review panel normally meets on a Monday to study Super League games, but that has been put back to Thursdays during pre-season.

