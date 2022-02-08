Leeds Rhinos missing star signing Blake Austin for Warrington Wolves opener

Austin received a one-match penalty notice after being charged by the RFL’s match review panel with grade B dangerous contact in Tom Briscoe’s testimonial game against Hull on January 30.

The Australian was sin-binned for a late tackle on Hull captain Luke Gale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos had until 11am Tuesday to challenge the charge, but the RFL confirmed no appeal has been lodged.

Leeds Rhinos' Blake Austin will miss a rematch against his former club.( Picture: Tony Johnson)

Austin joined Leeds in the off-season from Warrington and his debut would have created huge interest in the first Super League game to be televised live on Channel 4.