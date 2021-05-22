Leigh Centurions v Huddersfield Giants - Coach Ian Watson keen to dampen Huddersfield expectation

In form: Hudderfield Giants and coach Ian Watson are seeking a third successive win. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

On the back of victories against Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves, the West Yorkshire club will be confident of adding to their tally when they head to bottom-placed Leigh Centurions.

They have already won there in the Betfred Challenge Cup, defeating Jon Duffy’s side 36-18, and their promoted opponents have still yet to taste victory this term.

However, Watson insisted: “Leigh are a good team. Watching them play recently against St Helens and Wigan they’ve really stood up and fronted up well.

“You’ll always expect a physical battle from a Leigh team. It’s what they’ve been known as over the last few years: a really tough, gritty side.

“We’re expecting that mentality to come at us straight from the off. We have to be prepared and make sure we’re at our best.

“We have to make sure we don’t get excited by the two wins that have just happened; it’s week on week. This is a different challenge for us and away from home so we have to prepare the right way for this contest.”

Watson has the luxury of potentially being able to name the same side that won 26-20 at Warrington on Monday.

He has announced the same 21-man squad and has no new injury concerns.

Having reshaped the squad after joining from Salford Red Devils in the autumn, and then losing their opening four league games, Watson is glad to be able to have key players in key positions once more.

“It’s massively important to be able to do that and potentially keep the same side,” added the ex-Great Britain assistant.

“You want to get continuity in the team and the new players to understand the old players from Huddersfield with the timing and the communication that builds through consistently playing together as a team.

“You look at all the successful teams – that consistency and continuity going forward is massive for them.”

Huddersfield will also be able to take a small number of fans to the Leigh Sports Village meaning they will have supporters for the first time in 14 months.

“That will be huge,” conceded Watson, who also welcomed the RFL’s decision to award Giants an Elite Academy Licence for 2022-2027.

“We’ve had three away games when crowds are allowed back in! Getting the support back will be massive for the players especially going to a tough place like Leigh.

“We’d have loved them to be at Warrington as well, especially when the game was getting tight; you heard the noise the Warrington fans were starting to make.

“We could have done with the Cow Bell going off and some of the Huddersfield supporters making some noise to lift their energy!

“Hopefully the Huddersfield guys who can get in on Sunday will give us that bit of energy that will hopefully take us to another win. We’re looking forward to going over there.”