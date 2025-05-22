What a difference a week makes.

Six days after Leeds Rhinos winger Ryan Hall broke their hearts with a dramatic late try, Hull FC hit back in style to get their season back on track with a convincing win over Leigh Leopards.

There were signs of life at Headingley despite the gut-wrenching twist, with the Black and Whites more like the side that packed a punch in the early weeks of the Super League season.

At Leigh Sports Village, they turned promise into points with a performance full of energy and a steely determination to end a four-match losing streak.

John Cartwright's men had their wings clipped by Hull KR and Wigan Warriors during a challenging period but it could prove to be the making of them should they take advantage of a more favourable run of fixtures.

Thursday's victory came at a cost after losing Cade Cust and John Asiata to injury, while the second-half display will be a source of frustration for Cartwright following a similar drop-off at Warrington Wolves in their previous victory.

Nonetheless, it was a case of job done for Hull as they moved to within two points of their hosts and reignited their play-off push.

The rivals played out a thrilling 22-22 draw in March but there was none of that golden-point drama at Leigh Sports Village.

Hull celebrate Herman Ese'ese's try. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Hull were 26-0 up and cruising at half-time after taking full advantage of the home team's generosity.

The writing was on the wall for the Leopards from the moment Robbie Mulhern offloaded straight to Amir Bourouh inside his own 40.

In the next set, Cust bounced out of two soft attempted tackles to touch down and give Hull the early lead they craved.

The Airlie Birds continued to grow in confidence after influential captain Aidan Sezer nailed a 40/20 attempt and were soon celebrating their second try, Herman Ese'ese extending his remarkable record with a typically powerful close-range effort to take his 2025 tally to eight.

Cade Cust shows his delight after opening the scoring. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Cust spurned another chance and picked up a game-ending injury in the process but the Leopards could do nothing to halt Hull's momentum.

Sezer extended the away side's lead with a penalty after former Leigh skipper Asiata forced Mulhern into an error that typified the hosts' first-half performance.

The first time the Leopards got a chance to attack the Hull line following a 40/20 from Lachlan Lam, they were kept at arm's length by the determined visitors.

Lewis Martin was guilty of allowing Lam's hurried kick to bounce into touch but he quickly atoned for his error with a finish in the left corner after the impressive Will Pryce carved through Leigh's right edge.

Sam Eseh touches down for the Black and Whites. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

The Airlie Birds demonstrated their defensive steel by seeing off a spell of pressure on their own line before settling the issue in the closing stages of the half.

Sezer knocked over another penalty after being caught on the head by Owen Trout and played a key role in Hull's fourth try on the half-time hooter, stepping through a huge hole in the middle of the Leigh defence to give Sam Eseh an easy finish.

Whether it was the scoreline or Asiata's injury, the Black and Whites lost their way with the ball in the second half.

Hull continued to dig deep in defence before buckling just after the hour mark when Edwin Ipape took advantage of fatigued bodies to score under the posts.

Trout crashed over on the back of a second 40/20 by Lam but a miraculous comeback was never on the cards.

Leigh Leopards: Hodgson, McIntosh, Niu, Hanley, Brand, McNamara, Lam, Ofahengaue, Ipape, Mulhern, Trout, O'Neill, Liu. Substitutes: Hughes, Tuitavake, Davis, Charnley.

There is no love lost between the rivals. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Tries: Ipape (61), Trout (67)

Goals: McNamara 2/2

Hull FC: Pryce, Martin, Litten, Briscoe, Barron, Cust, Sezer, Ese'ese, Bourouh, Knight, Hardaker, Chamberlain, Asiata. Substitutes: Ashworth, Balmforth, Laidlaw, Eseh.

Tries: Cust (10), Ese'ese (16), Martin (28), Eseh (40)

Goals: Sezer 5/6