With Brad Arthur on the brink of deciding his future, Leeds Rhinos gave him a compelling reason to stay.

The Australian will make his decision this weekend with fresh memories of a gritty victory that showcased the traits he has instilled in the fallen Super League giants.

Against a Leigh Leopards team that had reeled off wins over Wigan Warriors, Hull KR, St Helens and Warrington Wolves since their defeat at Headingley in late June, Leeds might have buckled in the past after conceding two early tries.

But they are made of sterner stuff under Arthur, as evidenced by the way they clawed their way into a game that was played at play-off intensity.

Lachie Miller and Jake Connor played leading roles behind a strong pack effort in the absence of Mikolaj Oledzki, Tom Holroyd and Cameron Smith.

In the end, Leeds' sheer will to win got them over the line in the backyard of the competition's form side.

The Rhinos are now within a single point of the third-placed Leopards in their bid for a first top-four finish since their last title success in 2017.

Brodie Croft, right, expresses his delight after scoring the clinching try. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

With a seven-point buffer over the chasing pack, Leeds are close to achieving their first objective: a return to the play-offs.

The Rhinos are far from the finished article but after completing the double over Leigh – adding to wins over competition leaders Hull KR and Wigan – their fans are being allowed to dream again under Arthur.

Should he commit his future to the club early next week, it would give Leeds an extra spring in their step heading into the business end of the campaign.

They still have inconsistencies to iron out – and for a while at Leigh Sports Village, it looked like those old habits might cost them again.

Keanan Brand, right, celebrates his try with Lachlan Lam. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

A fortnight on from a painful defeat at Wakefield Trinity, this had all the hallmarks of another frustrating away day for the Rhinos in the opening quarter.

Leeds had perfect field position after Connor earned a six again on the last tackle and appeared to have made it count when Brodie Croft produced a brave finish from Miller's well-weighted grubber kick, only for the video referee to spot separation between hand and ball.

From there, they struggled to match Leigh's intensity as the fired-up hosts took control of the contest.

The Rhinos twice paid the price for casual play in the face of fierce defence.

Umyla Hanley skips away from Ash Handley to score. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

After Jarrod O'Connor had to pick up and go it alone close to his own line, the Leopards forced the hooker back into the in-goal area and scored in the next set through Umyla Hanley courtesy of a defensive lapse from Ash Handley.

Leeds cracked again five minutes later in similar fashion, Keanan Brand finishing Lachlan Lam's deflected pass after debutant Chris Hankinson fumbled a long kick and was taken into touch.

The Rhinos were grateful for two missed conversions from Gareth O'Brien but it was Connor who gave the visitors a foothold in the game with a booming 40/20.

Leigh were penalised for obstruction at the end of the subsequent set and Miller took advantage with a stylish finish out wide.

The Rhinos suddenly found fresh energy to take control of the match either side of half-time.

Leeds benefited from a dropped kick by Bailey Hodgson for their second try, Sam Lisone finishing powerfully in a repeat of his recent effort at Wakefield.

James Bentley goes over for his second-half try. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

When James Bentley scored following good work by Harry Newman from Connor's chip just after the interval, the Rhinos had Leigh where they wanted them at 16-8.

But the tactical discipline Arthur spoke of pre-match let them down as they gifted the Leopards a lifeline.

Newman forced a pass to Miller from a quick 20-metre restart and Leeds buckled under incessant pressure with their left edge unpicked for a third time, Brand scoring his second thanks to another Lam assist.

The Rhinos had to show their newfound defensive steel to protect their two-point lead after O'Brien added the extras.

The powerful Tesi Niu was held up over the line by a three-man tackle before Leeds benefited from an obstruction call following Hodgson's finish.

The Rhinos survived another scare when Josh Charnley dropped Lam's chip over the top with open field in front of him.

And with Leigh still reeling from the blown chance, Leeds wrapped up two precious points in style.

Kallum Watkins put Miller through a hole with a superb flat pass and Croft was in support to finish next to the posts, completing a timely win at the start of an important weekend.

Leigh Leopards: Hodgson, Brand, Niu, Hanley, Charnley, O'Brien, Lam, Trout, Ipape, Ofahengaue, Halton, Hughes, Liu. Substitutes: McNamara, Mulhern, Davis, Tuitavake.

Tries: Hanley (10), Brand (15, 52).

Goals: O'Brien 1/3.

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Hall, Newman, Handley, Hankinson, Croft, Connor, Palasia, O'Connor, Jenkins, McDonnell, Gannon, Watkins. Substitutes: Bentley, Lisone, Cassell, Ackers.

Tries: Miller (25), Lisone (35), Bentley (43), Croft (76).

Goals: Connor 3/4.