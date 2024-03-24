A first-half hat-trick from Umyla Hanley paved the way for Adrian Lam’s side to book their place back in the last eight with a 26-14 win and keep the dream of a second consecutive Wembley trip intact.

But the visitors were far from outclassed and a pair of tries from Manoa Wacokecoke, including a length-of-the-field dash to briefly level the score at 4-4, kept the holders working overtime.

Hanley’s heroics gave Leigh a 14-4 half-time lead and although Wacokecoke’s second reduced the deficit, Josh Charnley dived in at the corner to put the Super League side firmly back in control.

DON'T STOP ME NOW: Leigh Leopards' Umyla Hanley scores his team's third try against Featherstone Rovers. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

Matt Moylan converted his own try midway through the second period to effectively seal victory but there was still time for Gareth Gale to cross for a late consolation for Featherstone.

"We gave every respect to Featherstone during the week to make sure we didn't disrespect or underestimate them in any way,” told BBC Radio Manchester. “We started really well, but a couple of errors crept into the game and that's not ideal.

“Umyla’s work-rate is incredible at the moment and he's a powerhouse.

"He's earned the right through pre-season and it's important we keep bringing through young players like that.”

Elsewhere, Matty Ashton scored a hat-trick as Warrington dealt out a 42-0 hammering to London Broncos to complete the quarter-final line-up.

The hosts crossed nine times, also including a double for Josh Thewlis and further tries from Jordan Crowther, Rodrick Tai, Toby King and Matty Nicholson, as they showed no mercy after building a 24-0 half-time lead.