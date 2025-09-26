As painful as Friday’s play-off tie at Leigh Leopards proved, it may just have provided a window into Wakefield Trinity’s future.

The Leopards were too strong for Daryl Powell's 66/1 title outsiders as they underlined the work still required to close the gap to Super League's biggest hitters.

But the reality is that Leigh are two years ahead of Trinity in their journey, providing a clear example of what is possible for the ambitious Belle Vue club.

Like Wakefield, the Leopards defied the odds to reach the play-offs in their first season back at the top level, only to lose in the eliminators.

After reaching the semi-finals in 2024 and following it up with a highest-ever finish of third, Leigh have never been better placed to reach Old Trafford.

The Leopards will travel to Wigan Warriors buoyed by a timely six-match winning run, raising hopes of a maiden Grand Final appearance.

As the dust settles on a disappointing first play-off experience since 2012, Wakefield should not lose sight of how far they have come.

Trinity's relegation was confirmed at the same venue two years ago but they are a club transformed under head coach Powell and owner Matt Ellis.

Leigh celebrate Josh Charnley's try, their third of a dominant first-half performance. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

After bouncing back to Super League in style with a Championship treble, Wakefield bloodied more than a few noses on their way to a top-six finish.

But they learned the hard way that beating a top side in the regular season is very different to doing it in a knockout tie.

Jayden Myers and Cameron Scott scored second-half consolation tries for Trinity as they limited the damage after being blown away in the opening 40 minutes.

Although the result went against Wakefield, the full-time scenes painted the picture of a club united.

The Leopards put on a show on Friday night. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

The large travelling contingent stayed with their side until the end after overcoming the shock of seeing their team dominated on the big stage.

Trinity were outmuscled and outclassed from the first whistle in a harsh play-off lesson.

Although their cause was not helped by an early injury to Matty Storton, the warning signs were already there.

Wakefield were starved of field position and the weight of pressure eventually told when Keanan Brand opened the scoring 11 minutes in.

Isaac Liu touches down for the Leopards. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

An offload from Bailey Hodgson left Trinity scrambling and they could not prevent Umyla Hanley from giving Brand a clear run to the line.

Wakefield's cries for a forward pass were ignored and their frustrations only continued as Leigh rammed home their advantage.

Trinity just had to hold firm but they played panic rugby, typified by a loose pass from Jay Pitts in his own territory and a short drop-out that backfired.

The visitors could only keep the Leopards out for so long, Isaac Liu stepping past a poor attempt from Renouf Atoni on the last tackle following a try-saving effort to deny Hanley.

In a sure-fire sign that Trinity's play-off hopes were unravelling, Lachlan Lam booted a 40/20 and benefited from a deflected kick in the resultant set to put Josh Charnley over in the corner.

Wakefield were 18-0 down when Gareth O'Brien added his third goal and effectively in damage limitation mode by half-time.

The Wakefield fans stayed with their side until the end. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

Trinity came out with more intent after the interval and gave the packed away end a reason to celebrate almost immediately.

Leigh failed to deal with Mason Lino's high kick and Wakefield took advantage, Myers producing a strong finish in the corner after good work by Tom Johnstone and Mike McMeeken.

But Trinity handed the initiative straight back to the Leopards when they were penalised for obstruction from the restart.

O'Brien duly knocked over the penalty to make it 20-4 and take the sting out of Wakefield's brief rally.

Alec Tuitavake made sure of the result when he twisted over next to the posts from Joe Ofahengaue's classy pass but Trinity did not check out early.

Scott sliced straight through the heart of Leigh to score a classy solo try and underline the spirit in the Wakefield camp.

Ellis was serenaded in the closing stages and took the acclaim of the visiting fans at full-time as Trinity celebrated a breakthrough season in Super League.

On all the available evidence so far, Wakefield are only just getting started.

Leigh Leopards: Hodgson, Brand, Niu, Hanley, Charnley, O'Brien, Lam, Ofahengaue, Ipape, Mulhern, Halton, Trout, Liu. Substitutes: Hughes, Tuitavake, Davis, Dwyer.

Tries: Brand (11), Liu (24), Charnley (28), Tuitavake (62).

Goals: O'Brien 5/5.

Wakefield Trinity: Rourke, Myers, Scott, Pratt, Johnstone, Trueman, Lino, McMeeken, Hood, Faatili, Griffin, Storton, Pitts. Substitutes: Rodwell, Nikotemo, Atoni, Smith.

Tries: Myers (44), Scott (71).

Goals: Lino 1/2.