What looked like a golden opportunity for Rovers to break clear has turned into a midseason wobble following another defeat at Leigh Leopards.

Only six days earlier, the Robins stood on the brink of opening up a commanding six-point lead at the Super League summit.

Rovers were unable to get the job done against Leeds Rhinos and followed it up with a sluggish performance in a six-try loss to Leigh, meaning back-to-back defeats for the first time since May 2024.

Now, instead of having one hand on the League Leaders' Shield, KR's advantage over second-placed Wigan Warriors stands at just two points.

While blips are not uncommon for teams that go on to reach Old Trafford, the Challenge Cup winners suddenly have questions to answer.

Chief among them is their ability to cope without reigning Man of Steel Mikey Lewis.

The influential half-back sat out the game at Leigh Sports Village due to concussion protocols and Rovers misfired in his absence, not helped by an early injury to stand-in Danny Richardson.

Leigh were good enough to take advantage of an off-colour performance by Hull KR. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The upshot is that Lewis has not been on the field for any of KR's three defeats, lending weight to the theory that they rely too heavily on the England playmaker.

Lewis will return in Perpignan next week to boost a team in need of a lift after succumbing to the inspired Leopards in searing temperatures.

The Robins struggled under the high ball all afternoon and looked disjointed defensively following the early reshuffle caused by Richardson's ankle issue.

Fresh from beating Wigan, Leigh were good enough to take advantage as they sent another message to their play-off rivals.

It was tough going for the forwards in challenging conditions. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Having not scored in their previous three meetings with Rovers, the Leopards enjoyed themselves in the summer sun to deliver a reminder that there is more to the title race than the top two.

Leigh's reward is third place with nine rounds to go, three points behind the Warriors and one clear of St Helens and Leeds.

All of a sudden, a Grand Final rematch between Hull KR and Wigan is no longer a foregone conclusion.

The rivals were never likely to maintain the unrelenting pace at the top but that doesn't make a rare setback any easier to take.

Kelepi Tanginoa touches down in the corner. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

In KR's case at Leigh, they were simply beaten to the punch by the better team on the day.

After going set for set with their hosts, Rovers blinked first to give the Leopards the field position to break the deadlock.

A penalty for offside invited the Leopards in and they took full advantage, Ethan O'Neill's leap and catch matching a superb cross-field kick by Lachlan Lam as he ended Leigh's long wait for a try against the Robins.

Richardson's enforced withdrawal left KR with just one specialist half-back for the majority of the game in a repeat of the Leeds match – but the early signs were promising.

May stepped up when his team needed him, the playmaker jinking off his left foot and sauntering over under the posts after catching Leigh defenders napping.

Like the Leopards, Rovers benefited from a penalty for offside for their opening try but the away side were making good ground without any help.

Leigh celebrate Umyla Hanley's try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

James Batchelor – back in the team after a two-game absence – had earlier made a half-break from a Jesse Sue offload before being held up over the line by Leigh defenders as the Robins threatened a second.

Despite more frustration when Kelepi Tanginoa had a try ruled out for offside, Rovers appeared to have the Leopards where they wanted them.

However, Leigh quickly regained the initiative to take a commanding 14-6 lead into the break.

Umyla Hanley brushed off a poor attempt by Jack Broadbent to score in the corner before Keanan Brand punished Joe Burgess' fumble from O'Brien's lofted kick with an outstretched finish.

But for O'Brien's wayward goalkicking, Rovers would have been staring down the barrel in stifling conditions.

As it was, they were within eight points of Leigh when the action resumed and planted a seed of doubt almost immediately.

Bailey Hodgson spilt Jez Litten's high kick and Tanginoa was on hand to produce a winger's finish in the corner.

After Arthur Mourgue followed Gareth O'Brien by missing his conversion attempt from the right touchline, the Leopards delivered an emphatic response to Tanginoa's try.

Rovers enjoyed a reprieve when Josh Charnley dropped the ball over the line but they were not so fortunate minutes later when Leigh rediscovered their clinical edge – and then some.

With the Robins sensing an opportunity to crank up the pressure close to the Leopards' line, Tesi Niu got on the outside of makeshift centre Batchelor to burst into open field and Lam did the rest from halfway.

Leigh sensed a weakness on KR's right edge and went back again for their fifth try, Lam stepping away from Batchelor to give Charnley the opportunity to score his 250th Super League try with a flying finish.

Rovers' frustrations boiled over when Litten tackled Lam off the ball, which was a yellow-card offence in the eyes of the officials.

In bizarre circumstances, the hooker had already left the field for a HIA and replacement Michael McIlorum had to make a U-turn.

With the seconds ticking down to full-time, Lam chipped over the top and the ball bounced perfectly for Charnley to finish and round off a miserable afternoon for the Robins.

Leigh Leopards: Hodgson, Brand, Niu, Hanley, Charnley, O'Brien, Lam, Trout, Ipape, Ofahengaue, Halton, O'Neill, Liu. Substitutes: Hughes, Tuitavake, Davis, McNamara.

Tries: O'Neill (8), Hanley (26), Brand (31), Lam (50), Charnley (63, 80)

Goals: O'Brien 2/5, McNamara 0/1

Hull KR: Mourgue, Davies, Hiku, Broadbent, Burgess, Richardson, May, Sue, McIlorum, Waerea-Hargreaves, Whitbread, Batchelor, Minchella. Substitutes: Litten, Hadley, Luckley, Tanginoa.

Tries: May (19), Tanginoa (46)

Goals: Mourgue 1/2

Sin bin: Litten (69)