The last time Leigh Leopards and Batley Bulldogs met, they were on an equal footing in the Championship.

Batley defied the odds to join the ambitious Leopards in the 2022 second-tier Grand Final but it always had the look of a game too far for the spirited West Yorkshire club.

Adrian Lam's side have not looked back since securing promotion with a 44-12 win over the Bulldogs, lifting the Challenge Cup the following year before establishing themselves as a genuine force in Super League.

Batley – now led by Mark Moxon – will get a sense of how far the Leopards have come when the sides meet in the Challenge Cup on Sunday.

"It was clear even back in 2022 when they got promoted from the Championship that they were going to push on," said Moxon, who was an assistant coach at the time.

"Derek (Beaumont, owner) has made a massive investment and turned them into a great outfit. They're now a club that a lot of other Super League clubs look up to because they've made it work and every game is an event there.

"Without a doubt, they've done a great job as a club."

Batley have not lost any of their fighting spirit since missing out on a ticket to Super League.

Batley celebrate a try against Bradford. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

The Bulldogs made a Wembley appearance in 2023 in the 1895 Cup final and gave Castleford Tigers a scare in last season's Challenge Cup.

However, Moxon concedes that they are up against it this weekend.

"It's a mammoth task," he said.

"We're really struggling at the moment for players. We've got a small squad and loads of injuries.

Batley last met Leigh in the 2022 Championship Grand Final. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"The dual-reg we've got and some of the loan players we've had can't play in this game so we're having to play fringe players against a Super League team.

"But it's a big occasion for the lads that play and an important fixture for the club to go to a Super League ground and hopefully get a good shared gate.

"We want to be competitive for as long as we can. The main things for us are to put in a spirited performance and come away injury-free."

Batley head into the last-16 tie unbeaten in the Championship, albeit having played only two games.

Dane Manning received a huge ban for his part in the brawl against Bradford. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Moxon is sensing another opportunity to upset the apple cart.

"We've started well," he said.

"Every coach will say their ambition is to get in the top six and the play-offs. That's a bit of a long shot with our budget and resources but it's our target.

"We've done it before. We managed to get to the Grand Final in 2022 against Leigh and to Wembley as well a couple of years ago.

"That's what we do at Batley – we try to defeat the odds. We're a together group and always give 100 per cent. That's what we'll be doing again this week."

If anything exemplifies Batley's fighting spirit, it was the recent 1895 Cup tie against Bradford Bulls.

However, they are counting the cost after losing Dane Manning to an eight-game ban for his role in a mass brawl.

"It was a ferocious game with plenty of niggle," said Moxon. "It was just a real good, competitive clash that boiled over a little bit.

"There are no excuses for what happened with Dane because he did lose his temper – but lots of things went on in the game building up to that.

"To look at that incident in isolation is harsh. The rules are the rules and he copped the punishment for that.

"Dane Manning got eight games and no other player got any further action taken. That's not how the game was.