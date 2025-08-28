THE “town and badge” give Castleford Tigers’ players something to play for over their final four games of the season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tigers sit second from bottom in Super League going into tonight’s match at Leigh Leopards, their top-six hopes are long over.

But they could climb a couple of places before the end of the campaign and – with players needing to impress incoming boss Ryan Carr – director of rugby Chris Chester insists his side have reasons to play well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to finish above whoever we can,” said interim coach, Chester. “You are playing for your town and for your badge. I think that is pretty simple.

KEY ROLE: Chris Chester says Castleford Tigers' Tex Hoy is a vital part of the team's future plans. He has recovered from a calf muscle injury and plays for the first time since May. Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com

“It has got to mean something and it means a lot to me. I hate the position we are in at the moment; like every Castleford fan, I am fed up of going home on the back of a disappointing loss.”

Chester, who joined Tigers this year from Leigh, added: “I think players are playing for their futures – contracted or not – and that’s the big one for me.

"If you’re off contract you want to try and get one somewhere else. If you are contracted, Ryan Carr is watching every single game for the next four weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has watched the previous three or four and has got an idea of which players he wants to be at the club for 2026. It’s for the badge and the town and the fans and for ourselves, having your personal pride.

PRIDE: Castleford director of rugby and interim coach Chris Chester is hoping for a positive end to the 2026 Super League season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“We have got four games and it’s four dress rehearsals for 2026 because I know things will be different next year, on and off the field.

We’ve got to make sure, in those four dress rehearsals, we give an exceptional account of ourselves.”

Tigers are without full-back/half-back Jenson Windley who is facing a couple of weeks on the sidelines after being knocked out in last Saturday’s defeat at Catalans Dragons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full-back Tex Hoy has recovered from a calf muscle injury and is set to feature for the first time since May. Prop Joe Stimson is back in the 21-man squad after concussion.

Chester said: “It’ll probably be a couple of weeks for Jenson. That’s the second (concussion) he has had in a short space of time, he got one while he was on loan at Sheffield.

"He was out cold last week so unfortunately he misses a couple of weeks, but it will probably do him a world of good as well.

“He has only just turned 18, he’s still growing and developing physically and probably needed a couple of weeks off. He’ll come back into our thoughts after the Wakefield game, so for Wigan or St Helens.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chester says Hoy remains a key part of the Tigers’ plans, despite the signing of another Australian full-back.

Blake Taaffe will join Tigers from Canterbury Bulldogs in pre-season on a three-year contract and has been tipped by Chester to “light up” the competition.

But Chester insisted that doesn’t mean there’s no room in the squad for Hoy.

Hoy spent three seasons with NRL club Newcastle Knights before joining Hull FC ahead of their 2023 campaign. He moved to Tigers early the following year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taaffe was at full-back for South Sydney Rabbitohs in the 2021 NRL Grand Final and has played at centre with the Bulldogs. He could also be a half-back option when he arrives at Tigers in pre-season.

“Tex is contracted for next year,” added Chester.

“When he plays, we generally play well. He is a very influential player for us.

"He is back (from injury) this week, which I am over the moon about and he will make a big difference for us.

“He is in our plans for 2026. We have got a really good spine for next year and I think the new coach is going to have a few headaches, which I don’t have too many of at the minute.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Incoming team boss Ryan Carr will decide on Taaffe’s role, but Chester has high expectations for his latest recruit. He said: “If you look at the Wigan team, they brought Bevan French over as an out-and-out full-back and he is playing in the halves and was the difference last week. He came back and single-handedly destroyed Wakefield.