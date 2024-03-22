Bradford Bulls were the last lower-league club to beat Super League opposition when they stunned Leeds Rhinos in 2019, underlining the size of the task facing Rovers on Saturday.

Promotion rivals as recently as two years ago, Featherstone head to Leigh in the sixth round of the cup as huge underdogs.

"There's that rivalry between the two clubs which should make it a bit more exciting," said Rovers captain Addy, who played for the Leopards in 2020.

"The clubs are obviously in different divisions now but fair play to Leigh for what they've done.

"They're a good team. I was fortunate enough to captain them so I've got nothing but respect for the club.

"They did well to win the Challenge Cup last year so it's a tough ask but an exciting challenge at the same time. We'll be looking to cause an upset."

Leigh are fresh from their first win of the season after hammering Hull FC despite being without 2023 Super League Dream Team members Lachlan Lam, John Asiata, Edwin Ipape and Tom Amone.

Danny Addy and Featherstone had to dig deep against Wakefield in the last round. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Featherstone got off the mark at the first attempt in the Championship thanks to a late victory at Batley Bulldogs but have been battle-hardened by their cup adventures, including a dramatic win over Wakefield Trinity in the previous round of the Challenge Cup.

"I feel like we're halfway through the season already and we've only played one league game," joked Addy.

"We've got a few injuries so there's a few people coming in and out. It's up to the 17 on the day to perform.

"Leigh have got injuries as well but they've got a good squad and Adrian Lam is a great coach.

Leigh celebrate last year's cup success at Wembley. (Photo: Matthew Merrick/SWpix.com)

"It's going to be a tough challenge but the beauty of the Challenge Cup is that upsets happen.

"It's a good test for us to see where we're at as well."

Addy was named Featherstone's captain for 2024 following the departure of Ben Reynolds to Hull KR.

It is a responsibility he is relishing.