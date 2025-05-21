THE BEST coaches keep their heads when all around them are losing theirs.

John Cartwright, who rode the highs and lows of a decorated playing career before moving into coaching at the turn of the millennium, knows better than to rip it all up and start again amid a run of defeats.

Hull FC have lost their last four matches, each damaging in its own right.

A second home derby defeat to Hull KR in the space of a fortnight took the wind out of Hull's sails and that was quickly followed by another heavy loss to Wigan Warriors.

After becoming Huddersfield Giants' first victims of the season, the Black and Whites then succumbed to a late Ryan Hall try.

The results suggest Hull are on the slide following a promising start to Cartwright's tenure but the experienced Australian remains unruffled, buoyed by an improved display at Headingley.

"I've been doing it for a while now," said the 59-year-old.

"A few years ago I would have worried – but if you get concerned with where you are on the table and winning and losing, it drains too much energy and players see through you.

"I thought the Leeds game was somewhere back where we need to be. It was statistically our best game of the year and we didn't get a result.

"It's not always going to work for you but it's about being consistent and those results will come."

Hull remain in the play-off picture ahead of Thursday's trip to Leigh Leopards despite the recent dip.

It will be another stern test for the Airlie Birds, who have now faced top-four opposition in five of their last seven matches, a fact not lost on Cartwright.

"We have had a tough run," he added.

"I rate Leeds really highly. I think they're going to be right up there.

"They're really evolving as a team and defensively they're as good as anyone. They're moving in the right direction and are hard to defend.

"It was a tough physical game last week – and Leigh are really similar."

Like Hull, Adrian Lam's Leopards are looking to steady the ship after a recent wobble.

Fresh from losing out to Warrington Wolves in the battle for a Wembley place, Leigh leaked seven tries in a high-scoring derby defeat at Wigan.

However, Cartwright has prepared Hull for the best version of the Leopards.

"They've got a really dangerous spine and a really good set of middles and some dangerous guys on the edge," said Cartwright, whose side shared a thrilling draw with Leigh in March.

"We've played some of the better sides over the last six or so weeks and that's good. It makes you see where you are – if you're far away or not too far away.

"It's a Thursday night over at Leigh and we can't use things as excuses – the travel, the crowd. They are all things we are aware of but the vibe is really good and the mood is really good."

Cartwright's side make the long trip with a strong contingent of ex-Leigh players.

John Asiata, Zak Hardaker, Ed Chamberlain and Tom Briscoe all contributed to the Leopards' 2023 Challenge Cup triumph before making the switch to Hull.

As well as offering inside knowledge, those players bring an extra layer of motivation.

"Personally, it does add to it," acknowledged Cartwright.

"The boys that are here from Leigh – and I'm not sure on the ins and outs – but they will want to show they shouldn't have let them go.

"But at the end of the day, when you play against your mates, you try that little bit harder. You want to get some bragging rights."

An ultra competitor, Hardaker will lead the fight on his return to the Leigh Sports Village.

The former England international has stood tall during Hull's winless run despite playing out of position in the back row, losing none of the fire that helped take him to the top with Leeds.

Hardaker, who won silverware at each of his previous four Super League clubs, is under contract at the MKM Stadium until the end of next year but Cartwright expects the 33-year-old to keep going as long as his body allows.

"I think he would (play on beyond his current deal)," said Cartwright. "He's showing no signs of slowing down.

"He just loves the game. He has a real passion for the game and winning. It's a quality that has made him as good as he's been for a long time.

"I'm just so glad that he's here. He's so tough, mentally tough, and I thought he was our best player last week and probably has been consistently one of our best all year, no matter where he plays.

"He's a great team man. He's the sort of guy you can build your team around – his efforts and his teamwork. I wouldn't say he's been a surprise, as he's always been a great player, but he's been a real pleasure to work with.