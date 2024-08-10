Leigh Leopards v Hull FC: Simon Grix plays down bad blood following recent raid
John Asiata, Zak Hardaker and Oliver Holmes will join the Black and Whites at the end of the season to continue the influx of Leigh players.
Ed Chamberlain signed a three-year deal from 2025 but arrived early on loan, while Tom Briscoe made the switch earlier this year.
Hull have also made an ambitious play for star man Lachlan Lam as part of a major rebuild led by director of rugby Richie Myler.
Leigh owner Derek Beaumont has been critical of the Airlie Birds but Grix is not anticipating any bad blood on the field.
"I don't think the playing group will be too bothered," said Hull's interim boss.
"The lads that are coming here will want to do a good job and show the Hull fans what they're getting and also show their current team-mates and club that they're still behind that badge for now.
"That's for them to deal with; we'll just focus on the game."
The Leopards have threatened a late play-off charge in recent weeks but saw their hopes hit by a 28-6 defeat at Wigan Warriors in their game in hand earlier this week.
Grix is hoping to take advantage in Leigh's third match in 10 days.
"Hopefully playing Tuesday night has taken a bit out of them," he said.
"They're a good team and a bit of a dark horse to get in there. They're in the fight on the edge of it and I'm sure they've got enough to hang on and have a go at it."
Hull are looking over their shoulder at the bottom of Super League after London Broncos took advantage of their heavy defeat to St Helens by beating Catalans Dragons.
Grix remains without a whole host of players due to injury, including key half-back Jake Trueman who has been ruled out for several weeks with a calf problem.
The injury-plagued Black and Whites have secured an unwanted piece of history this season after fielding 41 players. They are set to extend that Super League record on Sunday with Jed Cartwright poised to make his long-awaited debut and Sam Eseh ready to kick off his third loan spell of the year.
"We can only control what we can control and can't control people being injured or banned," said Grix. "We've just got to get on with it with what we've got.
"Jed is in. We thought he could have been out longer but he's healed really fast. It is difficult to join a new team anyway but to get injured straight off the bat and not be able to contribute in a tough time hasn't been ideal for him. He needs to go out there now and show us what he's got.
"We were fortunate to get Sam at the last minute because I know Leeds wanted to keep him. He's settled in real quick and is excited to play."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.