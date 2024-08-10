Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Asiata, Zak Hardaker and Oliver Holmes will join the Black and Whites at the end of the season to continue the influx of Leigh players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ed Chamberlain signed a three-year deal from 2025 but arrived early on loan, while Tom Briscoe made the switch earlier this year.

Hull have also made an ambitious play for star man Lachlan Lam as part of a major rebuild led by director of rugby Richie Myler.

Simon Grix takes Hull to Leigh this weekend. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Leigh owner Derek Beaumont has been critical of the Airlie Birds but Grix is not anticipating any bad blood on the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't think the playing group will be too bothered," said Hull's interim boss.

"The lads that are coming here will want to do a good job and show the Hull fans what they're getting and also show their current team-mates and club that they're still behind that badge for now.

"That's for them to deal with; we'll just focus on the game."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zak Hardaker is among the Leigh players on their way to Hull. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

The Leopards have threatened a late play-off charge in recent weeks but saw their hopes hit by a 28-6 defeat at Wigan Warriors in their game in hand earlier this week.

Grix is hoping to take advantage in Leigh's third match in 10 days.

"Hopefully playing Tuesday night has taken a bit out of them," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They're a good team and a bit of a dark horse to get in there. They're in the fight on the edge of it and I'm sure they've got enough to hang on and have a go at it."

Hull are looking over their shoulder at the bottom of Super League after London Broncos took advantage of their heavy defeat to St Helens by beating Catalans Dragons.

Grix remains without a whole host of players due to injury, including key half-back Jake Trueman who has been ruled out for several weeks with a calf problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The injury-plagued Black and Whites have secured an unwanted piece of history this season after fielding 41 players. They are set to extend that Super League record on Sunday with Jed Cartwright poised to make his long-awaited debut and Sam Eseh ready to kick off his third loan spell of the year.

"We can only control what we can control and can't control people being injured or banned," said Grix. "We've just got to get on with it with what we've got.

"Jed is in. We thought he could have been out longer but he's healed really fast. It is difficult to join a new team anyway but to get injured straight off the bat and not be able to contribute in a tough time hasn't been ideal for him. He needs to go out there now and show us what he's got.