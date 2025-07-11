Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The top teams tend to set the early pace, conserve their energy through the punishing middle stretch and surge again as the finish line comes into view.

But in the modern era when every result is scrutinised and every performance pulled apart, even the slightest drop in intensity can be mistaken for a crisis.

Wigan Warriors lost to struggling Hull FC during a mini-slump last year before going on to retain their title.

Even now, they are being viewed as a fading force in some quarters after a second defeat in three games against Leigh Leopards.

Hull KR, meanwhile, are reeling from just their second loss of the season – a frustrating home defeat to Leeds Rhinos.

History suggests the top two will click back into gear when it counts but Willie Peters is taking nothing for granted as he prepares Rovers for another testing assignment at Leigh on Saturday.

"Nobody likes losing but you certainly learn," said the KR boss. "You learn from winning as well.

Hull KR are smarting from a defeat to Leeds. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We'll take a lot of lessons from last week. You're never going to go through a season, especially in this competition, with one loss. Not that I want it but I'm sure there's possibly going to be another one along the way. Maybe more, who knows?

"But we're certainly going out to win every game. We performed well in the first half last week and could have gone in at 14-0 or 20-0.

"It's going to be another tough game this week. The players have got to get their head around the fact that every single week is going to be like this."

Before a team can move forward, they must confront the hard truths of defeat.

Leigh are on a high after beating Wigan. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Peters has been keen not to dismiss the Leeds loss as simply a case of missed chances.

"We had three strong opportunities to score tries in the first half and didn't take them," he said. "If we score two out of those three, is the outcome different? Possibly.

"But take nothing away from Leeds who were great and kept coming. They're third for a reason.

"We were honest in our review. We've moved on and are looking forward to Leigh."

Wigan have been off colour in recent weeks. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

A rare defeat can serve as a reality check for in-form sides.

After cruising to 11 straight wins and having beaten the Leopards six times in a row – including keeping them scoreless in the last three – there may have been a hint of complacency.

But Rovers now head to Leigh Sports Village with sharpened minds.

"We know they're a good team," said Peters.

"They don't beat themselves so you need to find a way. The scoreline often hasn't indicated how hard the game has been.

"When Wigan go 8-0 up, the majority of the time they go on and win those games – but they were playing against a good Leigh team at their ground.

Mikey Lewis misses out for Hull KR this week. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"Once they get a sniff, the crowd gets involved and the energy changes. That's what happened last weekend and they came over the top of Wigan.

"They're a good team and we're looking forward to playing them."

The Challenge Cup winners have faced questions throughout the season and more often than not have found the answers.

This week's talking point centres around their ability to cope without reigning Man of Steel Mikey Lewis, a player who was not on the field when either defeat was confirmed.

The half-back's concussion-related absence has left Peters with an important decision to make.

"There are a number of options we could go with," said Peters, who has given back-rower James Batchelor every chance to prove his fitness after a throat issue.

"Danny (Richardson) has come back, we've gone with Peta Hiku in the past and Jez Litten obviously played there last weekend. We've got Arthur Mourgue as well.

"It'll be who we think is the most suitable for this week."

Saturday's game will show whether last week was an off day or an extended blip.

Peters has seen enough from his ever-evolving team to convince him they will bounce back quickly.

"The players are very good at learning," he said. "They understand where we go wrong and adapt really well.

"And they've got pride in not losing two in a row. That's what it boils down to.

"You talk to this group about improvements and they got out and execute it in training. The majority of the time, that flows into the performance the week after.