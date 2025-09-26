Leigh Leopards v Wakefield Trinity: Daryl Powell ready to defy doubters all over again after backhanded praise
Those title hopefuls were joined by eight-time champions Leeds Rhinos – back after a three-year hiatus – and little old Wakefield Trinity.
At least that was the vibe Daryl Powell sensed from the metaphorical pats on the head Trinity received ahead of their first play-off appearance since 2012.
Wakefield were largely written off on their return to Super League – and their sixth-place finish has done little to change opinion.
Yet against all expectations, Trinity are now just two wins away from a maiden Grand Final.
"It's three of the games of your life," said Powell ahead of tonight's eliminator at Leigh Leopards.
"We've got a chance to go and throw everything at it and see where we are.
"I don't think anybody expects us to win it. Betfred don't – we're 66-1. That hasn't moved.
"Everybody I've spoken to here is surprised we're here. They're all talking like 'well done, can’t believe it'.
"I did a presentation at the start of the year based on the number six – top six, 66-1 and all sorts of other little bits – and here we are with a chance to win a competition.
"We all know how difficult it will be but when you're in it, anything's possible. The pressure's off us. We'll use that as another bit of motivation."
The last time Wakefield reached the play-offs, Richard Agar's team finished the season with a flourish to claim eighth place.
Trinity went on to fall at the first hurdle in a repeat of their previous appearance in 2009.
Indeed, this is only the second time they have been 160 minutes from Old Trafford.
Now, however, there is a genuine sense that Wakefield are building something under Powell and ambitious owner Matt Ellis – and that this play-off run could give them a shot at Super League success ahead of schedule.
"We haven't spoken too much about the history of it, more about the opportunity we've got in front of us," said Powell.
"The boys enjoy playing in this team and enjoy what we're doing this year and the way we're trying to play.
"I think it's obvious to see they have bought into what we're doing. You don't see a team perform like we have if they're not enjoying themselves.
"I think they're pretty happy we are where we are and we've got an opportunity – for them, the club, the fans and Matt and his family. It has been an awesome first season back in Super League and we've given ourselves a great chance."
A top-six finish did not come easy for Trinity, a club still riding the momentum of their Championship treble in 2024.
Powell's pack has been depleted for much of the campaign, typified by the fact that Ky Rodwell – a revelation in his debut season – has featured just six times in Super League.
The Australian prop recently returned to hand Trinity a timely boost but Powell remains without powerful duo Caleb Hamlin-Uele and Isaiah Vagana, as well as Max Jowitt, Lachlan Walmsley and Corey Hall.
Cruelly, Jowitt's hopes of featuring in his hometown club's first play-off tie in 13 years were ended by a concussion sustained in last week's win over Salford Red Devils.
"He's disappointed, that goes without saying, but these are just things that happen in the game," said Powell.
"He had a couple of weeks out when I didn't select him, he comes back and plays outstanding, then this happens. It's a tough one.
"But we're in decent shape. Obviously Caleb and Isaiah are missing as well. They are two who would create an impact for us.
"But Ky coming back is a real lift for us. I thought he was really strong at the weekend and it would be awesome to see him finish the season really strongly. He's had a tough year with injuries.
“Overall I think we're in a decent place."
For all the outside noise of overachievement and the sense that the pressure is off, there is a steely determination inside the Wakefield camp to keep the underdog story alive.
There is no weight of expectation on Trinity, only a freedom to express themselves and see how far it takes them.
Wakefield head to Leigh knowing anything is possible.
"We're talking like there's a chance to go on with this," said Powell.
"It would be crazy to get this opportunity and think ‘we're alright, we’ve done okay anyway'.
"I don’t think that's the mentality – but we've kind of got nothing to lose. I think that's the key thing.
"Everybody else has probably got more to lose than us because we aren’t expected to do anything.
"We know how difficult it will be. Leigh are a pretty formidable team but we just want to keep it going as long as we can.
"I think we've got a great opportunity to do something special."