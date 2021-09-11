Leigh v Wakefield Trinity: Confidence running high for Kelepi Tanginoa

Wakefield Trinity's Kelepi Tanginoa. Picture: Tony Johnson

The powerful Australian forward has been in excellent form again this year, often leading the way for the West Yorkshire club with his quality carries and tackle-busting style.

Trinity have won four of their last five games ahead of tomorrow’s trip to bottom-placed Leigh Centurions with Tanginoa equally as explosive whether playing prop or second-row.

“Some weeks I’m playing prop, some weeks second-row but, wherever I am, I think the boys have got the best out of me,” said the player, who joined from Manly Sea Eagles in 2019 and was described recently by caretaker head coach Willie Poching as a “man mountain”.

“Playing alongside confident players has made my job easier.

“I was playing prop at the start of this year and second-row gives me a chance just to run, which is my strength.

“But then again I like doing what is best for the team.

“Having Matty Ashurst out injured isn’t great as he is one of our consistent back-rowers but I do enjoy playing on the edge.

“I did that last year and I enjoy playing both. I’m just enjoying my footy again. It does make a difference when we are winning games. It makes things much easier for myself and the boys.”

Wakefield have won their last three games and are favourites to make it four when they face relegated Leigh.

However, their opponents almost beat them earlier in the year at Belle Vue, leading late on before Trinity recovered to win 30-20.

Tanginoa, 27, said: ““We’re expecting them to come out at us as they have nothing to lose.

“They’ll want to prove a point after what happened last time. It will be tough for us.

“But we don’t want to be complacent. We want it to be our best performance of the year and show that character we have to go on winning games.”