Leroy Cudjoe set for emotional Huddersfield Giants swansong after announcing retirement

Huddersfield Giants stalwart Leroy Cudjoe will play his final game at the Accu Stadium this weekend after announcing his retirement.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 37-year-old made his debut in 2008 and has gone on to score 130 tries in 406 appearances for his hometown club.

Cudjoe, who has also earned 10 England caps during his long career at the Giants, won the League Leaders' Shield in 2013 and featured in the 2009 and 2022 Challenge Cup finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Huddersfield captain will stay on as the club's transition pathway manager and coach.

"The Huddersfield Giants, and the whole town of Huddersfield, would like to thank Leroy for his outstanding contribution to his hometown club throughout his playing career, and also the countless hours of coaching he has also put in during his time with the academy," read a club statement.

"Giants fans will have their chance to pay tribute to Leroy Cudjoe when we face Salford on Sunday at the Accu Stadium, where Leroy will take to the field at home for the final-ever time.