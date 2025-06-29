'Let us entertain you': Brad Arthur revels in Leeds Rhinos' sudden attacking intent

IN THE quest for a perfect performance, sport’s role as entertainment sometimes gets overlooked.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur was quick to set that straight after his side returned to third place in Betfred Super League with a 48-30 defeat of Leigh Leopards at AMT Headingley on Friday.

Defence has been the foundation of Leeds’ resurgence this season, which has seen them win nine of their last 12 games, but it wasn’t greatly in evidence in this 14-try extravaganza. It was the sort of contest which delights spectators, particularly neutrals, but usually leaves coaches bemused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arthur, however, took an upbeat view when he assessed the game. “I could be negative and talk about the defence of both teams, but that sort of game is what the fans want to see,” insisted the Leeds coach, who spent 10 years in charge of Parramatta Eels in the southern hemisphere’s defence-focussed NRL. Rhinos will need to be much tighter when they visit table-topping Hull KR on Sunday, but Arthur stressed that’s a problem for another day.

Leeds' Kallum Watkins scores a try against Leigh (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“There were lots of tries and lots of great skill on show,” he said. “Both teams went at it and threw a lot at each other and sometimes in those sorts of contests, that’s where it gets to and it’s hard to defend.

“Both coaches will look at the defence, but I am not concerned because that hasn’t been consistent with us. It was just that style of game.

“It was fourth versus third, we’ve jumped a spot on the table and both teams showed they are worthy of where they sit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arthur felt his side did “lots of good things” and added: “Overall, we are trying to grow the game and that’s what people want to see, tries.

Leeds' Mikolaj Oledzki celebrates scoring a try against Leigh. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“I don’t want to see too many against us, but I’ll put it down to a nice win and enjoy a couple of days’ break before a tough game next week.”

The highlight was a brace of tries by Kallum Watkins, who has been in outstanding form since rejoining Rhinos from Salford Red Devils in April.

His second touchdown, capped by an outrageous dummy, proved the 34-year-old is still one of the best players in the English game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad