Elliot Minchella is embracing the pressure of leading Hull KR's push for a first major trophy in 40 years, declaring it a privilege to be viewed as Challenge Cup favourites.

The Robins are heavily fancied to beat Catalans Dragons in Saturday's last-four clash in York and secure a return to Wembley, where they suffered an agonising golden-point defeat at the hands of Leigh Leopards in 2023.

Rovers have also fallen short in Super League – losing out to Wigan Warriors in the battles for the League Leaders' Shield and main prize last year – but appear to have found another level this season, winning 12 of their opening 13 games.

Rather than be weighed down by the growing expectation, Minchella sees it as fuel in KR's quest to make history.

"That comes with the territory of how we've started the season," said the Rovers captain.

"It's a privilege and not something to lock up and worry about. We've got to embrace it and deliver. If that's what people think, let's go and prove them right.

"I've not had the chance to lift a trophy in my career. I want to change that and experience that with this club and this community.

"However, we've got a semi-final first and have got to win that."

Elliot Minchella is preparing to lead Hull KR out in York on Saturday. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

One glance at KR's recent record against Catalans is enough to justify their caution.

The Robins ran out big winners at the 2024 Magic Weekend but managed just one victory in the previous 12 meetings with the French side.

Catalans have often saved their best for Rovers – and Minchella is not expecting this weekend to be any different.

"That's been mentioned within the group as well," he said. "They kind of had our number for a long time before we won last year.

Elliot Minchella rallies his team during Hull KR's thrilling win at Headingley. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"But they've got a new group and look a bit different in terms of personnel. They've recruited really well and have got some unbelievable individuals.

"We've changed a few players as well but it's interesting that it's played out like that and we're meeting them in a semi. It'll be a massive test for us."

The winners of the tie at the LNER Community Stadium will face either Leigh or Warrington Wolves in next month's Wembley showpiece.

If all goes to plan this weekend, Minchella will have the honour of leading the Robins out at the national stadium – but those thoughts can wait.

Elliot Minchella shows his passion during the recent derby at the MKM Stadium. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's a challenge but it's not a big one," he said on blocking out the bigger picture.

"I guess it comes with experience. We've been in four (Challenge Cup) semi-finals now and I know what it feels like to lose them and what it feels like to win one.

"Maybe a few years ago I might have been thinking about stuff like that but we know better than to look too far ahead."

Rovers will be backed by a sea of red and white in York, turning the neutral venue into a home game away from home.

Minchella and his team-mates are determined to savour the occasion.

"This is why we do it," said the loose forward.

"This is why you come in for pre-season when it's freezing cold and you're getting up and down off frosty fields.

"These are the games you want to play in at a neutral stadium with a lot of fans backing you against a great side like Catalans.