Lewis Martin predicts bright future for Hull FC after signing contract extension
The winger has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the MKM Stadium until at least the end of 2026.
Martin made his debut at the end of last season and has gone on to play 12 times for his hometown club, scoring four tries.
The 19-year-old joins fellow academy products Davy Litten and Logan Moy in penning fresh terms with the Black and Whites.
"I'm buzzing to commit my future to my hometown club for another two years," said Martin.
"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunities I've been given since making my debut last year and am determined to keep improving and doing my part for this team.
"It’s a really exciting period to be a young player at this club. With the likes of Logan and Davy also committing their future here, we've got a core of local lads with their best years ahead of them who are going to keep improving and developing over the next few years."
Hull director of rugby Richie Myler has been impressed with Martin in his short time at the top level.
"Since stepping up to the first-team environment 18 months ago, Lewis has shown some real professionalism and determination to keep developing and achieving his personal goals," he said.
"Just like with Logan and Davy, Lewis knows he isn't the finished article yet and that there’s still plenty of years of development ahead, but he's shown some superb early signs and we believe he's going to be one of our exciting talents for years to come."
